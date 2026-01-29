30+ Comedy Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

If you’re in the mood for something fun and light-hearted, this masterlist is for you. We’ve rounded up 2025 K-dramas by genre, and below are the comedy titles that kept viewers laughing with witty dialogue, lovable misfits, and plenty of smile-worthy moments.

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and are set to end in 2026.

Korean Title: “다리미 패밀리”

Cast: Kim Jung Hyun, Geum Sae Rok, Park Ji Young, Shin Hyun Joon, Kim Hye Eun, Choi Tae Joon, Yang Hye Ji

Broadcast Period: September 28, 2024 – January 26

Number of Episodes: 36

“Iron Family” is a dark comedy about the Cheongnyeom Laundry family and their youngest daughter Lee Da Rim (Geum Sae Rok), who has an illness that narrows her vision, as she reunites with Seo Kang Joo (Kim Jung Hyun) from college.

“Sorry Not Sorry”

Korean Title: “오늘도 지송합니다”

Cast: Jun So Min, Gong Min Jung, Jang Hui Ryoung, Choi Daniel, Kim Moo Joon

Broadcast Period: December 5, 2024 – February 27

Number of Episodes: 12

“Sorry Not Sorry” tells the story of Ji Song Yi (Jun So Min), a single woman who abruptly breaks off her engagement. As she struggles to pay off her newlywed home loan, she faces challenges while trying to make ends meet in a new city, working various part-time jobs.





Korean Title: “킥킥킥킥”

Cast: Ji Jin Hee, Lee Kyoo Hyung, Baek Ji Won, Lee Min Jae

Broadcast Period: February 5 – March 13

Number of Episodes: 12

“KICKKICKKICKKICK” is a comedy drama that follows Ji Jin Hee (played by Ji Jin Hee), a washed-up actor, and Jo Young Sik (Lee Kyoo Hyung), a once-successful variety show producer, as they establish a new content production company.





“Newtopia”

Korean Title: “뉴토피아”

Cast: Park Jeong Min, Jisoo, Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, Kang Young Seok, Lee Hak Joo, Tang Jun Sang

Broadcast Period: February 7 – March 21

Number of Episodes: 8

“Newtopia” tells the story of Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min), who is serving in the military, and his girlfriend Young Joo (Jisoo), as they race through a zombie-infested Seoul to find each other.





Korean Title: “그놈은 흑염룡”

Cast: Mun Ka Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang

Broadcast Period: February 17 – March 24

Number of Episodes: 12

“My Dearest Nemesis” tells the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who first meet via their online game characters during their school days, then meet again in real life as boss and employee 16 years later.

Korean Title: “언더커버 하이스쿨”

Cast: Seo Kang Jun, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok

Broadcast Period: February 21 – March 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Undercover High School” is a comedy action drama that follows Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who goes undercover as a high school student to track down missing gold.

“A History of Losers”

Korean Title: “찌질의 역사”

Cast: Cho Byeong Kyu, Ryeoun, Jeong Jae Kwang, Jung Yong Ju

Broadcast Period: February 26 – March 19

Number of Episodes: 8

Based on a webtoon written by Kim Poong, “A History of Losers” is a romantic comedy that portrays the growth of four friends who meet as college classmates as they navigate the ups and downs of love and heartbreak.





“The Potato Lab”

Korean Title: “감자연구소”

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Ga Eun, Shin Hyun Seung

Broadcast Period: March 1 – April 6

Number of Episodes: 12

Set in a rural potato research institute, “The Potato Lab” is a romantic comedy about Kim Mi Kyung (Lee Sun Bin), a researcher whose life revolves entirely around potatoes, and So Baek Ho (Kang Tae Ho), a cold pragmatist who joins the institute as a new chief.





“Mother and Mom”

Korean Title: “라이딩 인생”

Cast: Jeon Hye Jin, Jo Min Soo, Jung Jin Young, Jeon Suk Ho

Broadcast Period: March 3 – March 25

Number of Episodes: 8

“Mother and Mom” follows working mom Lee Jung Eun (Jeon Hye Jin) who asks her mother Yoon Ji Ah (Jo Min Soo) to give her young daughter Seo Yoon (Kim Sa Rang) rides to academies in preparation for an entrance test for top English classes.





Korean Title: “빌런의 나라”

Cast: Oh Na Ra, So Yoo Jin, Seo Hyun Chul, Song Jin Woo, Park Young Gyu, Choi Ye Na, Han Sung Min, Jung Min Gyu, Eunchan

Broadcast Period: March 19 – April 24

Number of Episodes: 24

“Villains Everywhere” is a comedy about the wild yet warm everyday lives of two spirited sisters, Oh Na Ra (Oh Na Ra) and Oh Yoo Jin (So Yoo Jin), and their eccentric families.





Korean Title: “허식당”

Cast: Xiumin, Chu So Jung, Lee Sae On, Lee Soo Min

Broadcast Period: March 24 – April 22

Number of Episodes: 10

“Heo’s Diner” is a fantasy rom-com about the events that unfold when Heo Gyun (Xiumin), a figure from the Joseon era, travels 400 years into present time and unintentionally starts a restaurant.

“New Recruit 3”

Korean Title: “신병3”

Cast: Kim Min Ho, Kim Dong Jun, Oh Dae Hwan, Nam Tae Woo, Kim Yo Han, Lee Soo Ji

Broadcast Period: April 7 – April 29

Number of Episodes: 16

“New Recruit” is a black comedy drama that delves into the lives of young adults in their 20s, exploring the culture, secrets, and absurdities of South Korea’s military. Season 3 features the return of original characters along with new faces Jeon Se Gye (Kim Dong Jun), Jo Baek Ho (Oh Dae Hwan), and Moon Bit Na Ri (Kim Yo Han).





Korean Title: “대운을 잡아라”

Cast: Sohn Chang Min, Sun Woo Jae Duk, Park Sang Myun, Lee Ah Hyun, Oh Young Shil, Ahn Yun Hong

Broadcast Period: April 14 – October 3

Number of Episodes: 121

“Good Luck!” tells the turbulent life stories of friends Han Moo Chul (Sohn Chang Min), who is rich, Kim Dae Shik (Sun Woo Jae Duk), who is poor, and Choi Gyu Tae (Park Sang Myun), who wishes to be rich, along with their families.





Korean Title: “24시 헬스클럽”

Cast: Lee Jun Young, Jeong Eun Ji

Broadcast Period: April 30 – June 5

Number of Episodes: 12

“Pump Up the Healthy Love” is a rom-com drama about Do Hyeon Joong (Lee Jun Young), a passionate and determined gym owner, and Lee Mi Ran (Jeong Eun Ji), a gym newbie with barely any muscle who turns to working out to reboot her life after facing setbacks.

Korean Title: “금주를 부탁해”

Cast: Sooyoung, Gong Myoung

Broadcast Period: May 12 – June 17

Number of Episodes: 12

“Second Shot at Love” is a rom-com that follows Han Geum Ju (Sooyoung), a self-proclaimed “reasonable drinker” who unexpectedly reunites with her first love Seo Ui Jun (Gong Myoung)—a man who despises alcohol—and decides to take on the challenge of quitting drinking.

Korean Title: “맹감독의 악플러”

Cast: Park Sung Woong, Park Soo Oh

Broadcast Period: May 23 – May 24

Number of Episodes: 2

“A Head Coach’s Turnover” is a two-episode comedy about professional basketball coach Maeng Gong (Park Sung Woong), who faces the risk of being fired due to his team’s poor performance. To turn things around, he unexpectedly teams up with his own online hater Hwa Jin (Park Soo Oh).





Korean Title: “노무사 노무진”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon

Broadcast Period: May 30 – June 28

Number of Episodes: 10

“Oh My Ghost Clients” is a comedy-action drama about Noh Mu Jin (Jung Kyung Ho), a labor attorney who can see ghosts, as he partners up with his sister-in-law Na Hee Ju (Seol In Ah) and video creator Go Gyeon Woo (Cha Hak Yeon).





“Salon de Holmes”

Korean Title: “살롱 드 홈즈”

Cast: Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Dasom, Nam Ki Ae

Broadcast Period: June 16 – July 15

Number of Episodes: 10

“Salon de Holmes” is a comedy-action drama about neighbors Gong Mi Ri (Lee Si Young), Chu Kyung Ja (Jung Young Joo), Park So Hee (Dasom), and Jeon Ji Hyun (Nam Ki Ae) as they team up to take down the troublemakers plaguing their community.





Korean Title: “내 여자친구는 상남자”

Cast: Yoon San Ha, Arin, Yoo Jung Hoo, Chuu

Broadcast Period: July 23 – August 28

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “My Girlfriend Is the Man!” is a rom-com drama about college student Park Yoon Jae (Yoon San Ha) whose girlfriend Kim Ji Eun (Arin) unexpectedly transforms into a man and begins going by the name Kim Ji Hoon (Yoo Jung Hoo).

“The Winning Try”

Korean Title: “트라이:우리는 기적이 된다”

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, Kim Yo Han

Broadcast Period: July 25 – August 30

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Winning Try” tells the story of Joo Ga Ram (Yoon Kye Sang), a former rugby star who falls from grace due to a doping scandal. Years later, he returns to his alma mater as the new coach of its bottom-ranked high school rugby team and leads the underdog squad on a quest to win the National Sports Festival.





“Aema”

Korean Title: “애마”

Cast: Lee Ha Nee, Bang Hyo Rin, Jin Sun Kyu, Cho Hyun Chul

Broadcast Period: August 22

Number of Episodes: 6

Set in 1980s Chungmuro, “Aema” is a fictional comedy that delves into the fierce realities behind the glitz and glamour of the film industry. It follows the struggles and triumphs of two actresses, Jeong Hee Ran (Lee Ha Nee) and Shin Ju Ae (Bang Hyo Rin), during the creation of the country’s first mainstream erotic film “Madame Aema.”





“Confidence Queen”

Korean Title: “컨피던스맨 KR”

Cast: Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, Joo Jong Hyuk

Broadcast Period: September 6 – October 12

Number of Episodes: 12

A Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists Yoon Yi Rang (Park Min Young), James (Park Hee Soon), and Myung Gu Ho (Joo Jong Hyuk) as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.





“Shin’s Project”

Korean Title: “신사장 프로젝트”

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re

Broadcast Period: September 15 – October 28

Number of Episodes: 12

“Shin’s Project” is about former legendary negotiator Mr. Shin (Han Suk Kyu) who runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret and willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.





“Marie and Her Three Daddies”

Korean Title: “마리와 별난 아빠들”

Cast: Ha Seung Ri, Hyun Woo, Park Eun Hye, Ryu Jin, Hwang Dong Joo, Gong Jung Hwan

Broadcast Period: October 13 – March 27, 2026

Number of Episodes: 120

“Marie and Her Three Daddies” tells the story of Marie (Ha Seung Ri) on her journey to uncover the truth about her father, ultimately portraying the creation of an unconventional family—one built on bonds deeper than blood.





“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

Korean Title: “서울 자가에 대기업 다니는 김 부장 이야기”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

Broadcast Period: October 25 – November 30

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows middle-aged man Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager but in embracing his true self.





“No Next Life”

Korean Title: “다음생은 없으니까”

Cast: Kim Hee Sun, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon, Yoon Bak

Broadcast Period: November 10 – December 16

Number of Episodes: 12

“No Next Life” is a comedy about three 41-year-old women who are worn out from the daily grind of parenting and work. As they each take on new challenges, the drama portrays the confusion and anxiety of entering their 40s in a heartfelt yet humorous way.





“Dynamite Kiss”

Korean Title: “키스는 괜히 해서”

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Moo Joon, Woo Davi

Broadcast Period: November 12 – December 25

Number of Episodes: 14

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), a team leader who falls in love with her.





“Heroes Next Door”

Korean Title: “UDT: 우리 동네 특공대”

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun, Ko Kyu Phil, Lee Jung Ha

Broadcast Period: November 17 – December 16

Number of Episodes: 10

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.





“Pro Bono”

Korean Title: “프로보노”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, Kang Hyung Suk, Lee Yoo Young

Broadcast Period: December 6 – January 11, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about Kang David (Jung Kyung Ho), a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly gets trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team.





“Cashero”

Korean Title: “캐셔로”

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Broadcast Period: December 26

Number of Episodes: 8

“Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

