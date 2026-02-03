25+ Action Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

If you like action-packed K-dramas—this list is for you!

From thrilling chase scenes to exhilarating fights to take down the villains, 2025 delivered unforgettable action dramas that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. These must-watch Korean action dramas blended gripping storytelling with crime, revenge, and thriller elements, delivering excitement to fans worldwide.

If you want a more in-depth look at all the action K-dramas of 2025 listed in our full K-drama masterlist, check out our action genre masterlist below!

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and are set to end in 2026.

“Unmasked”

Korean Title: “트리거”

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il, Joo Jong Hyuk

Broadcast Period: January 15 – February 19

Number of Episodes: 12

“Unmasked” is an office comedy drama set against the backdrop of Korea’s first Investigative Journalism Bureau at a broadcasting company. The series is about a group of investigative reporters who use their cameras to expose bad people.





Korean Title: “스터디그룹”

Cast: Hwang Minhyun, Han Ji Eun, Cha Woo Min

Broadcast Period: January 23 – February 20

Number of Episodes: 10

“Study Group” is an action comedy drama about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams.

Watch “Study Group”:

Watch Now





“Newtopia”

Korean Title: “뉴토피아”

Cast: Park Jeong Min, Jisoo, Im Seong Jae, Kim Jun Han, Kang Young Seok, Lee Hak Joo, Tang Jun Sang

Broadcast Period: February 7 – March 21

Number of Episodes: 8

“Newtopia” tells the story of Jae Yoon (Park Jeong Min), who is serving in the military, and his girlfriend Young Joo (Jisoo), as they race through a zombie-infested Seoul to find each other.





“Buried Hearts”

Korean Title: “보물섬”

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Heo Joon Ho, Lee Hae Young, Hong Hwa Yeon

Broadcast Period: February 21 – April 12

Number of Episodes: 16

“Buried Hearts” tells the story of a man who manages to hack a political slush fund account worth 2 trillion won (approximately $1.36 billion) and the man who kills him without knowing he’s been hacked—thus accidentally losing the entire 2 trillion won.





Korean Title: “언더커버 하이스쿨”

Cast: Seo Kang Jun, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok

Broadcast Period: February 21 – March 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Undercover High School” is a comedy action drama that follows Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who goes undercover as a high school student to track down missing gold.

Watch “Undercover High School”:

Watch Now





“Weak Hero Class 2”

Korean Title: “약한영웅 Class 2”

Cast: Park Ji Hoon, Ryeoun, Choi Min Yeong, Lee Min Jae, Yoo Su Bin, Bae Na Ra, Lee Jun Young

Broadcast Period: April 25

Number of Episodes: 8

The sequel to “Weak Hero Class 1,” “Weak Hero Class 2” continues to follow the journey of model student Yeon Si Eun (Park Ji Hoon), who transfers to Eunjang High School, as he struggles to survive in his new environment.

Watch the first season “Weak Hero Class 1”:

Watch Now





“Shark: The Storm”

Korean Title: “샤크 : 더 스톰”

Cast: Kim Min Seok, Lee Hyun Wook

Broadcast Period: May 15

Number of Episodes: 6

A sequel to “Shark: The Beginning,” “Shark: The Storm” continues the journey of Cha Woo Sol (Kim Min Seok), who, after being released from prison, dedicates himself to becoming a professional MMA fighter. However, he soon finds himself entangled in a brutal fight for survival against a new and ruthless enemy Hyun Woo Yong (Lee Hyun Wook).





“Dear Hongrang”

Korean Title: “탄금”

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah

Broadcast Period: May 16

Number of Episodes: 11

“Dear Hongrang” is a historical mystery romance that follows Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook), the long-lost son of Joseon’s largest merchant guild, who returns after 12 years with no memory of his past. As his half-sister Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah), who spent years desperately searching for him, becomes the only one to question his true identity, an inexplicable emotional bond starts to form between them.





“ONE : High School Heroes”

Korean Title: “ONE : 하이스쿨 히어로즈”

Cast: Lee Jung Ha, Kim Do Wan

Broadcast Period: May 30 – June 13

Number of Episodes: 8

“ONE : High School Heroes” is an action drama that follows Kim Ui Gyeom (Lee Jung Ha), a top student who has long suffered under his father’s oppression, and Kang Yoon Gi (Kim Do Wan), who seeks to use Ui Gyeom’s fighting prowess for his own purpose, as they form the masked vigilante group “High School Heroes.”





“Good Boy”

Korean Title: “굿보이”

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, Tae Won Seok

Broadcast Period: May 31 – July 20

Number of Episodes: 16

“Good Boy” is a comic action drama that follows a group of young athletes who become police officers through a special recruitment program. Trading their medals for badges, they take on a world full of corruption, deception, and injustice.





“Mercy for None”

Korean Title: “광장”

Cast: So Ji Sub, Heo Joon Ho, Gong Myoung, Choo Young Woo, Ahn Gil Kang, Lee Beom Soo, Jo Han Chul, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jun Hyuk

Broadcast Period: June 6

Number of Episodes: 7

“Mercy For None” is a noir action drama that follows the story of Ki Jun (So Ji Sub), a former gangster who cut his own Achilles heel and left the underworld behind. 11 years after severing ties with his gang, he returns to uncover the truth behind the mysterious death of his younger brother Ki Seok (Lee Jun Hyuk).





“Salon de Holmes”

Korean Title: “살롱 드 홈즈”

Cast: Lee Si Young, Jung Young Joo, Dasom, Nam Ki Ae

Broadcast Period: June 16 – July 15

Number of Episodes: 10

“Salon de Holmes” is a comedy-action drama about neighbors Gong Mi Ri (Lee Si Young), Chu Kyung Ja (Jung Young Joo), Park So Hee (Dasom), and Jeon Ji Hyun (Nam Ki Ae) as they team up to take down the troublemakers plaguing their community.





“Squid Game 3”

Korean Title: “오징어 게임 시즌3”

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Yim Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Wi Ha Joon, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Shim, Jo Yu Ri, David Lee, Roh Jae Won

Broadcast Period: June 27

Number of Episodes: 6

The third and final season of “Squid Game” follows Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) persisting with his goal to put an end to the game after losing his best friend and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung Hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game.





“Low Life”

Korean Title: “파인: 촌뜨기들”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Yang Se Jong, Im Soo Jung, Kim Eui Sung

Broadcast Period: July 16 – August 13

Number of Episodes: 11

Based on a webtoon, “Low Life” is a crime drama set in 1977 that follows a group of down-on-their-luck country folks as they chase after a sunken treasure ship beneath the sea.





“The Defects”

Korean Title: “아이쇼핑”

Cast: Yum Jung Ah, Won Jin Ah, Choi Young Joon, Dex

Broadcast Period: July 21 – August 12

Number of Episodes: 8

“The Defects” is a webtoon-based action thriller drama about children who have been abandoned by their adoptive parents—and their fight for survival and revenge.





“Trigger”

Korean Title: “트리거”

Cast: Kim Nam Gil, Kim Young Kwang

Broadcast Period: July 25

Number of Episodes: 10

“Trigger” is an action-packed thriller drama following Lee Do (Kim Nam Gil) and Moon Baek (Kim Young Kwang), two men who, for their own reasons, take up arms amid a rising wave of illegal firearms mysteriously appearing across the nation that leads to an unprecedented surge in gun-related crimes.





“Twelve”

Korean Title: “트웰브”

Cast: Ma Dong Seok, Park Hyung Sik, Seo In Guk, Sung Dong Il, Lee Joo Bin, Ko Kyu Phil, Kang Mina, Sung Yoo Bin, Ahn Ji Hye, Regina Lei

Broadcast Period: August 23 – September 14

Number of Episodes: 8

Inspired by the 12 zodiac animals of the East, “Twelve” tells the story of 12 angels living in the human world in human form to protect the Korean Peninsula from evil spirits. Long ago, the angels barely managed to seal the forces of evil in the gates of hell through their sacrifice, bringing peace. However, with the evil spirits awakening, chaos returns.





“Confidence Queen”

Korean Title: “컨피던스맨 KR”

Cast: Park Min Young, Park Hee Soon, Joo Jong Hyuk

Broadcast Period: September 6 – October 12

Number of Episodes: 12

A Korean adaptation of the Japanese drama “The Confidence Man JP,” “Confidence Queen” follows three con artists Yoon Yi Rang (Park Min Young), James (Park Hee Soon), and Myung Gu Ho (Joo Jong Hyuk) as they pull off elaborate scams targeting villains from all walks of life.





“Tempest”

Korean Title: “북극성”

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won

Broadcast Period: September 10 – October 1

Number of Episodes: 9

“Tempest” follows the story of Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.





“Shin’s Project”

Korean Title: “신사장 프로젝트”

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re

Broadcast Period: September 15 – October 28

Number of Episodes: 12

“Shin’s Project” is about former legendary negotiator Mr. Shin (Han Suk Kyu) who runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret and willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.





“No Mercy”

Korean Title: “단죄”

Cast: Lee Joo Young, Ji Seung Hyun, Junhoe

Broadcast Period: September 24 – October 16

Number of Episodes: 8

“No Mercy” is a revenge thriller that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, uses deepfake technology to infiltrate a massive voice phishing organization and take revenge.





“The Murky Stream”

Korean Title: “탁류”

Cast: Rowoon, Shin Ye Eun, Park Seo Ham

Broadcast Period: September 26 – October 17

Number of Episodes: 9

Set in a lawless Joseon era, “The Murky Stream” follows the turbulent fates of Si Yool (Rowoon), who hides his past and becomes a rogue, Choi Eun (Shin Ye Eun), the wise daughter of Joseon’s top merchant, and Jeong Cheon (Park Seo Ham), who dreams of becoming an incorruptible official.





“The Manipulated”

Korean Title: “조각도시”

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Doh Kyung Soo, Kim Jong Soo, Jo Yoon Soo, Lee Kwang Soo

Broadcast Period: November 5 – December 3

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.





“Heroes Next Door”

Korean Title: “UDT: 우리 동네 특공대”

Cast: Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, Kim Ji Hyun, Ko Kyu Phil, Lee Jung Ha

Broadcast Period: November 17 – December 16

Number of Episodes: 10

“Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of a group of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.





Korean Title: “모범택시 3”

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yoo Ram

Broadcast Period: November 21 – January 10, 2026

Number of Episodes: 16

“Taxi Driver 3” is the third season of the hit webtoon-based series about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Watch the first season:

Watch Now

“Taxi Driver 2” here:

Watch Now

And “Taxi Driver 3”:

Watch Now





“Villains”

Korean Title: “빌런즈“

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Kwak Do Won, Lee Bum Soo, Lee Min Jung

Broadcast Period: December 18 – January 8, 2026

Number of Episodes: 8

“Villains” is a crime-action drama that delves into the intense clashes and fierce confrontations among criminals entangled in an ultra-precise counterfeit bill known as the “Supernote.”





“Made in Korea”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Woo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il

Broadcast Period: December 24 – January 14, 2026

Number of Episodes: 6

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.





“Cashero”

Korean Title: “캐셔로”

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Hye Joon, Kim Byung Chul, Kim Hyang Gi

Broadcast Period: December 26

Number of Episodes: 8

“Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.





More masterlists to check out:

Which of these action K-dramas did you enjoy the most in 2025? Vote in the poll above, and stay tuned for more masterlists on other genres!