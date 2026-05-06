30+ Medical/Law/Office Dramas Of 2025 (K-Drama Masterlist)

If you enjoy seeing professionals in action—this list is for you!

In continuation of Soompi’s K-drama masterlists, which listed all the Korean dramas that aired in 2025 and sorted them by genre from romance to rom-coms, fantasy, historical, action, mystery, comedy, and more, we’ve prepared a list of all the dramas that aired in 2025 that also centered around medical, law, and enforcement professionals as well as office workers.

Includes dramas that premiered in 2024 and ended in 2025 as well as dramas that premiered in 2025 and ended in 2026.

Medical

“The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call”

Korean Title: “중증외상센터”

Cast: Ju Ji Hoon, Choo Young Woo, Yoon Kyung Ho, Ha Young, Jeong Jae Kwang

Broadcast Period: January 24

Number of Episodes: 8

Based on a hit webtoon, “The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call” is a medical drama about genius surgeon Baek Kang Hyuk (Ju Ji Hoon) who joins the severe trauma team at a hospital and restores it to its former glory.





“Hyper Knife”

Korean Title: “하이퍼나이프”

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Sul Kyung Gu, Yoon Chan Young, Park Byung Eun

Broadcast Period: March 19 – April 9

Number of Episodes: 8

“Hyper Knife” is a medical crime thriller drama that depicts the fierce rivalry and growth of Doctor Jeong Se Ok (Park Eun Bin), who once had a promising past, and her former mentor Choi Deok Hee (Sol Kyung Gu), who caused her to hit rock bottom.





“Resident Playbook”

Korean Title: “언젠가는 슬기로운 전공의 생활”

Cast: Go Youn Jung, Shin Sia, Kang You Seok, Han Ye Ji, Jung Jun Won

Broadcast Period: April 12 – May 18

Number of Episodes: 12

A spin-off of “Hospital Playlist,” “Resident Playbook” depicts the lives, growth, and heartwarming friendships of OBGYN residents Oh Yi Young (Go Youn Jung), Pyo Nam Kyung (Shin Sia), Um Jae Il (Kang You Seok), and Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji) at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center.





“Surgical Road Trip”

Korean Title: “로드 투 외과의사”

Cast: Kim Gun Woo, Lee Won Jung, Jung Shin Hye

Broadcast Period: June 14

Number of Episodes: 2

Part of CJ ENM’s short drama project “O’PENing” written by new screenwriters, “Surgical Road Trip” is a story of growth as medical residents Kim Ju No (Kim Gun Woo) and Lee Dae Gil (Lee Won Jung) work to track down the youngest resident Kim Hye Won (Jung Shin Hye) who has disappeared.





“Hunter With a Scalpel”

Korean Title: “메스를 든 사냥꾼”

Cast: Park Ju Hyun, Park Yong Woo, Kang Hoon

Broadcast Period: June 16 – July 10

Number of Episodes: 16

“Hunter with a Scalpel” is a psychological crime thriller about forensic pathologist Seo Se Hyun (Park Ju Hyun). While conducting an autopsy one day, Se Hyun recognizes the signature murder method of her father—a serial killer who she thought had died 20 years ago—and sets out to find him before the police.





“Mary Kills People”

Korean Title: “메리 킬즈 피플”

Cast: Lee Bo Young, Lee Min Ki, Kang Ki Young

Broadcast Period: August 1 – September 12

Number of Episodes: 12

A remake of the Canadian series of the same name, “Mary Kills People” is about Woo So Jung (Lee Bo Young), a doctor who illegally provides euthanasia to patients with incurable illnesses, along with terminally ill patient Jo Hyun Woo (Lee Min Ki) and former plastic surgeon Choi Dae Hyun (Kang Ki Young).





Law

Korean Title: “노무사 노무진”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah, Cha Hak Yeon

Broadcast Period: May 30 – June 28

Number of Episodes: 10

“Oh My Ghost Clients” is a comedy-action drama about Noh Mu Jin (Jung Kyung Ho), a labor attorney who can see ghosts, as he partners up with his sister-in-law Na Hee Ju (Seol In Ah) and video creator Go Gyeon Woo (Cha Hak Yeon).





Korean Title: “서초동”

Cast: Lee Jong Suk, Mun Ka Young, Kang You Seok, Ryu Hye Young, Im Seong Jae

Broadcast Period: July 5 – August 10

Number of Episodes: 12

“Law and The City” follows five associate attorneys—Ahn Ju Hyeong (Lee Jong Suk), Kang Hui Ji (Mun Ka Young), Cho Chang Won (Kang You Seok), Bae Mun Jeong (Ryu Hye Young), and Ha Sang Gi (Im Seong Jae)—as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their daily lives while commuting each day to the bustling legal district of Seocho.

Watch “Law and The City”:

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“Beyond the Bar”

Korean Title: “에스콰이어: 변호사를 꿈꾸는 변호사들”

Cast: Lee Jin Uk, Jung Chaeyeon, Lee Hak Joo, Jeon Hye Bin

Broadcast Period: August 2 – September 7

Number of Episodes: 12

“Beyond the Bar” follows the story of Kang Hyo Min (Jung Chaeyeon), an upstanding and confident yet inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner attorney, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world.





“Pro Bono”

Korean Title: “프로보노”

Cast: Jung Kyung Ho, So Ju Yeon, Yoon Na Moo, Seo Hye Won, Kang Hyung Suk, Lee Yoo Young

Broadcast Period: December 6 – January 11, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about Kang David (Jung Kyung Ho), a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly gets trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team.





Korean Title: “아이돌아이”

Cast: Sooyoung, Kim Jae Yeong, Jeong Jae Kwang, Choi Hee Jin, Kim Hyun Jin

Broadcast Period: December 22 – January 27, 2026

Number of Episodes: 12

“IDOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Watch “IDOL I”:

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Enforcement

Korean Title: “언더커버 하이스쿨”

Cast: Seo Kang Jun, Jin Ki Joo, Kim Shin Rok

Broadcast Period: February 21 – March 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Undercover High School” is a comedy action drama that follows Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun), a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent who goes undercover as a high school student to track down missing gold.

Watch “Undercover High School”:

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“Nine Puzzles”

Korean Title: “나인 퍼즐”

Cast: Kim Da Mi, Son Suk Ku

Broadcast Period: May 21 – June 4

Number of Episodes: 11

“Nine Puzzles” is a mystery thriller that follows the story of profiler Yoon Yi Na (Kim Da Mi), who was the only witness in an unsolved case from 10 years ago, and detective Kim Han Saem (Son Suk Ku), who still believes her to be a suspect, as they unearth the secrets of a new serial murder case that begins with a mysterious puzzle piece.





“Good Boy”

Korean Title: “굿보이”

Cast: Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun, Oh Jung Se, Lee Sang Yi, Heo Sung Tae, Tae Won Seok

Broadcast Period: May 31 – July 20

Number of Episodes: 16

“Good Boy” is a comic action drama that follows a group of young athletes who become police officers through a special recruitment program. Trading their medals for badges, they take on a world full of corruption, deception, and injustice.





“S LINE”

Korean Title: “S라인”

Cast: Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Da Hee, Arin, Lee Eun Saem

Broadcast Period: July 11 – July 25

Number of Episodes: 6

“S LINE” is a webtoon-based fantasy thriller in which red lines suddenly appear above people’s heads, connecting them to people with whom they have had physical relationships and thus revealing sensitive personal information overnight.





Korean Title: “사마귀 : 살인자의 외출”

Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Jang Dong Yoon, Cho Seong Ha, Lee El

Broadcast Period: September 5 – September 27

Number of Episodes: 8

“Queen Mantis” is a crime thriller about Jung Yi Shin (Go Hyun Jung), a famous serial killer nicknamed “The Mantis,” and her son Cha Soo Yeol (Jang Dong Yoon), a detective who has despised his mother his entire life, as they end up having to work on a case together.

Watch “Queen Mantis”:

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“Shin’s Project”

Korean Title: “신사장 프로젝트”

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Bae Hyeon Seong, Lee Re

Broadcast Period: September 15 – October 28

Number of Episodes: 12

“Shin’s Project” is about former legendary negotiator Mr. Shin (Han Suk Kyu) who runs a modest chicken restaurant while hiding a mysterious secret and willingly jumps into other people’s conflicts to settle their problems and deliver justice.





“No Mercy”

Korean Title: “단죄”

Cast: Lee Joo Young, Ji Seung Hyun, Junhoe

Broadcast Period: September 24 – October 16

Number of Episodes: 8

“No Mercy” is a revenge thriller that follows Ha So Min (Lee Joo Young), a voice phishing victim who, after losing her parents to a phishing scam, uses deepfake technology to infiltrate a massive voice phishing organization and take revenge.





“Tempest”

Korean Title: “북극성”

Cast: Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won

Broadcast Period: September 10 – October 1

Number of Episodes: 9

“Tempest” follows the story of Moon Ju (Jun Ji Hyun), a UN ambassador who sets out to uncover the truth behind an assassination attempt, and San Ho (Kang Dong Won), a special agent of unknown nationality who must protect her, as they confront a massive truth that threatens the Korean Peninsula.





“Made in Korea”

Korean Title: “메이드 인 코리아”

Cast: Hyun Bin, Jung Woo Sung, Woo Do Hwan, Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Woo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il

Broadcast Period: December 24 – January 14, 2026

Number of Episodes: 6

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.





Office

Korean Title: “나의 완벽한 비서”

Cast: Han Ji Min, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Yoon Hye

Broadcast Period: January 3 – February 14

Number of Episodes: 12

“Love Scout” is a romance drama about Kang Ji Yun (Han Ji Min), a CEO who is fantastic at her job but inept at everything else, and Yu Eun Ho (Lee Jun Hyuk), her highly competent secretary who is great at not only his job but also childcare and housework.

Watch “Love Scout”:

Watch Now





“Unmasked”

Korean Title: “트리거”

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Jung Sung Il, Joo Jong Hyuk

Broadcast Period: January 15 – February 19

Number of Episodes: 12

“Unmasked” is an office comedy drama set against the backdrop of Korea’s first Investigative Journalism Bureau at a broadcasting company. The series is about a group of investigative reporters who use their cameras to expose bad people.





Korean Title: “그놈은 흑염룡”

Cast: Mun Ka Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang

Broadcast Period: February 17 – March 24

Number of Episodes: 12

“My Dearest Nemesis” tells the love story of Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young) and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), who first meet via their online game characters during their school days, then meet again in real life as boss and employee 16 years later.

Watch “My Dearest Nemesis”:

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“The Potato Lab”

Korean Title: “감자연구소”

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Lee Hak Joo, Kim Ga Eun, Shin Hyun Seung

Broadcast Period: March 1 – April 6

Number of Episodes: 12

Set in a rural potato research institute, “The Potato Lab” is a romantic comedy about Kim Mi Kyung (Lee Sun Bin), a researcher whose life revolves entirely around potatoes, and So Baek Ho (Kang Tae Ho), a cold pragmatist who joins the institute as a new chief.





Korean Title: “협상의 기술”

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Dae Myeung, Sung Dong Il, Jang Hyun Sung

Broadcast Period: March 8 – April 13

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Art of Negotiation” follows the story of Yoon Joo No (Lee Je Hoon), an M&A expert who is known as a legendary negotiator, as he leads his team through high-stakes corporate challenges.

Watch “The Art of Negotiation”:

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“The Divorce Insurance”

Korean Title: “이혼보험”

Cast: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, Lee Da Hee, Chu So Jung

Broadcast Period: March 8 – April 13

Number of Episodes: 12

“The Divorce Insurance” is a romantic comedy about Noh Ki Jun (Lee Dong Wook), an insurance actuary in the innovative product development team at Plus Insurance who has experienced three divorces himself.





“Our Unwritten Seoul”

Korean Title: “미지의 서울”

Cast: Park Bo Young, Park Jinyoung, Ryu Kyung Soo

Broadcast Period: May 24 – June 29

Number of Episodes: 12

“Our Unwritten Seoul” is a romantic drama about identical twin sisters Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae (both played by Park Bo Young) who lead completely different lives. After switching identities through a web of lies, they embark on a journey to discover real love and the true meaning of life.





“To The Moon”

Korean Title: “달까지 가자”

Cast: Lee Sun Bin, Ra Mi Ran, Jo Aram, Kim Young Dae

Broadcast Period: September 19 – October 31

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a novel, “To the Moon” is about the survival of three working-class women Jung Da Hae (Lee Sun Bin), Kang Eun Sang (Ra Mi Ran), and Kim Ji Song (Jo Aram) who struggle to live on their salaries and turn to cryptocurrency investing.





“Typhoon Family”

Korean Title: “태풍상사“

Cast: Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha, Sung Dong Il, Kim Ji Young, Kwon Han Sol

Broadcast Period: October 11 – November 30

Number of Episodes: 16

“Typhoon Family” follows the journey of Kang Tae Poong (Lee Junho), a rookie businessman who suddenly becomes the head of a struggling trading company with no employees, no money, and nothing left to sell during the IMF crisis in 1997.





“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

Korean Title: “서울 자가에 대기업 다니는 김 부장 이야기”

Cast: Ryu Seung Ryong, Myung Se Bin, Cha Kang Yoon

Broadcast Period: October 25 – November 30

Number of Episodes: 12

Based on a webtoon, “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” follows middle-aged man Kim Nak Soo (Ryu Seung Ryong) who loses everything he once believed was valuable. Through his journey, he comes to realize that his worth doesn’t lie in being a major corporate manager but in embracing his true self.





“Dynamite Kiss”

Korean Title: “키스는 괜히 해서”

Cast: Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Moo Joon, Woo Davi

Broadcast Period: November 12 – December 25

Number of Episodes: 14

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job, and Gong Ji Hyuk (Jang Ki Yong), a team leader who falls in love with her.





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