10+ Chinese BL Dramas On Viki

If you enjoyed our masterlist of Korean BL dramas, we’ve prepared a new list featuring all the Chinese BL dramas to check out on Viki!

Bai Luo Yin (Timmy Xu) discovers that his estranged mother has remarried a high-ranking official, making him stepbrothers with Gu Hai (Johnny Huang), his new classmate. As they clash with each other, the lines between rivalry and camaraderie blur, leading them to explore a deeper connection.

Watch “Addicted”:

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Xia Yao (Gong Jun) has long embraced his reputation as a playboy, but a sudden change of heart leads him on a quest for redemption. He captures the attention of Yuan Ru (Li Qiao Dan), who seeks to win his affection with the help of her brother Yuan Zong (Jason Xu). However, as Xia Yao and Yuan Zong bond over their shared experiences, they find an unexpected connection that complicates matters.

Watch “Advance Bravely”:

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Lu Xiao Fan’s (Guan Yue) life takes an unexpected turn when he leaves his rural roots to marry into a prominent, wealthy Beijing family. Expecting a life of luxury and prestige, he soon discovers his marriage is a sham. His fortunes shift, however, when he crosses paths with his new brother-in-law: the sophisticated Bei Lv Qing (Yan Rui Hao).

Watch “Bittersweet Love”:

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Coming from a family of artists, Qi Lu (Guo Jia Le) was forced to learn painting from a young age under his father’s strict control. In his senior year, Qi Lu meets Qin Xiao (Zhang Xuan Yu), who is a talented but struggling painter. Qin Xiao also turns out to be an online artist named “Lan” (Blue) whom Qi Lu has been searching for.

Watch “Blue Canvas of Youthful Days”:

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Hoping to overcome a career slump, actor Zhang Zhun (Shu Yuan) takes a role in a provocative new film, starring alongside fellow actor Zhen Xin (Ollie). In order to better immerse themselves into their characters, Zhang Zhun and Zhen Xin spend time together outside of work. However, Zhen Xin’s increasingly intense behavior unnerves Zhang Zhun, making it difficult for Zhang Zhun to separate his own feelings from his character’s.

Watch “Deep In”:

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Also known as “ABO Desire,” the drama follows Alpha Sheng Shao You (Qiu Ding Jie), the head of a leading biopharmaceutical company, who meets omega Hua Yong (Huang Xing). Shao You and Hua Yong quickly find that they’re intensely attracted to each other—however, Hua Yong is hiding a secret.

Watch “Desire the Series”:

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In high school, top student Cheng Yi Chen (Lv Si Tong) and rebellious, wealthy heir Lu Feng (Ayden Sng) fell for each other, only for their relationship to be torn apart. Years later, they reunite when Lu Feng becomes Yi Chen’s boss—but despite their attraction to each other, they’re once again faced with disapproval.

Watch “Double Helix”:

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Jin Xiao Bao (Wang Yun Kai), the heir of the wealthiest family in Jiangnan, meets a young woman and falls in love with her at first sight. This “woman,” however, turns out to be a disguised young man named Huai En (Leslie Li). Although Huai En hopes to use Xiao Bao’s feelings to access the Jin family’s riches, his plan backfires as he starts to develop real feelings for Xiao Bao.

Watch “Meet You at the Blossom”:

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Yi You (Wen Yi Fan), a talented but nervous air pistol shooter, struggles to secure a place on the provincial shooting team despite his father’s high hopes. Desperate to help his son, Shao Gang devises a plan to bring in Yi Liang (Xia Zhi Yuan), a skilled sharpshooter, to pose as Yi You’s long-lost half-brother and help him overcome his performance anxiety.

Watch “Precise Shot”:

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Born into a humble family, Wu Suo Wei (Zi Yu) finds himself constantly insulted by his much wealthier (now-ex) girlfriend. He decides to reinvent himself and start his own business, only to constantly cross paths with Chi Cheng (Tian Xu Ning), the spoiled heir to his own family’s business. When Suo Wei finds out that his ex is dating Chi Cheng, he decides to get his revenge—by seducing Chi Cheng himself!

Watch “Revenged Love”:

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Su Yu (Zhang Jiong Min) lives a simple life with his single father until his mother remarries a rich man. Suddenly forced to attend the same school as his new step-brother, Wu Bi (Xu Bin), Su Yu struggles to keep up. Constantly at odds, the two stepbrothers initially find it challenging to form a bond but soon become close.

Watch “Stay With Me”:

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Former top idol Pei Jia (Chen Ye Sheng) has nearly hit rock bottom, but after receiving an encouraging letter from a fan, he decides to transition into acting. Upon joining a new production, Pei Jia is dismayed to learn that his co-star Su Yi (Huang Xiao) is inexperienced and seems obsessed with fame. Throughout filming, the two improve their on-screen chemistry and their off-screen relationship.

Watch “The Sparkle in Your Eye”:

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You Shu Lang (Hao Yi Ran), a director at a pharmaceutical company, lives an ordinary, stable life. But that all comes crashing down after he gets into a car accident with Fan Xiao (Yun Qi), the heir to a Thai conglomerate who has returned to China for business. When Fan Xiao finds out that Shu Lang is interested in men, he devises plans to entice Shu Lang into a relationship but ends up falling for Shu Lang for real.

Watch “To My Shore”:

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More masterlists and recommendations to check out: