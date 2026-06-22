25+ Taiwanese BL Dramas On Viki

If you enjoyed our masterlist of Korean BL dramas, we’ve prepared a new list featuring all the Taiwanese BL (Boys Love) dramas to check out on Viki!

Updated June 2026

Ye Guang (Li Zhen Hao), the most popular and academically successful student at his high school, decides to run for student body president. His unexpected opponent is Xu Qi Zhang (Shen Jun), a quiet student who works at his family’s noodle stall but transforms into a passionate lead singer when performing with his band.

Watch “About Youth”:

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Chu Yi Ping (Ping Chen Wu) experiences a life-changing moment after an injury when his uncle presents him with Ever 9 (Huang Li Feng), an experimental artificially intelligent android designed as a caretaker. Initially hesitant, Yi Ping eventually warms to Ever 9, however, their bond is abruptly disrupted when Ever 9 malfunctions and undergoes a total system reset.

Watch “AntiReset”:

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Growing up in a large, wealthy family, the three Yuan brothers—Jun Cheng (Lee Si Kang), Jun Dao (Will Chang), and Jun Ping (Jerom Alouf Huang)—share an unbreakable bond despite being half-brothers. As they navigate the complexities of love, each brother faces unique emotional challenges that test their relationships and personal desires.

Watch “Because of You 2020”:

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An ailing metalworking studio turns to multi-talented manager Jin Yu Zhen (Aaron Lai) to revive its fortunes. Yu Zhen delivers remarkable results but enforces a strict rule: no dating or marrying among colleagues. The staff persuades Shi Lei (Hank Wang) to get close to Yu Zhen to pressure him to abolish the policy.

Watch “Be Loved in House: I Do”:

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Pu Le Jian (Guo Yu Chen) aspires to become a popular YouTuber, creating amateur videos. When photography student Amber (Lin Hui Min) offers to improve his content, he eagerly accepts. As they grow closer, Pu Le Jian feels a strange familiarity with Amber and senses a mutual attraction.

Watch “DNA Says Love You”:

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Wang Chan (Chang Chia Sheng) is the heir to a funeral services business. His family instructs Tang Tu Chih (Mao Chi Sheng), the strict and cold “ace funeral director,” to guide Wang Chan, bringing the two closer. Meanwhile, heartbroken wedding planner Chang Yi Ching (Hsu Wei Tse) is tasked with organizing the wedding of his longtime crush, Tu Ching Ho (Pu Jing Heng)—but he secretly plans to sabotage it!

Watch “Exclusive Love”:

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Da Hei (Andy Ko) reluctantly joins the mysterious “Anything’s Possible Agency,” an organization that takes on various jobs ranging from the simply strange to the morally ambiguous. There, he meets Xiao Bai (Nelson Ji), and the two end up becoming roommates. However, Xiao Bai is actually an undercover operative sent by an intelligence agency to dismantle the organization.

Watch “Fight for You”:

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Band vocalist Neil (Charles Tu) announces his retirement after his brother dies in a tragic car accident. The band’s fans, including a boy named Sea (Michael Chang), are devastated to hear the news. Six years later, Sea, who has also become a talented musician, receives an invitation to work with his idol Neil. However, Neil is no longer the confident musician he used to be.

Watch “First Note of Love”:

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Told in three separate stories, “My Hero” features a woman’s spirit that inhabits young man Gu Si Ren’s (Jiang Yun Lin) body, giving her one week to reconnect with her former lover Mai Ying Xiong (Aaron Lai). “Stay Away From Me” follows a friend’s attempts to spark romance between superstar Cheng Ching (Duke Wu) and his new stepbrother Feng He (Edison Song). “Obsessed” centers on reincarnated young man Shao Yi Chen (Teddy Ren) struggling not to fall for Jiang Jing Teng (Bernard He) again in his new life.

Watch “HIStory 1”:

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“Right or Wrong” is about single father and college professor Shi Yi Jie (Jiang Chang Hui) who develops unexpected romantic feelings for Fei Sheng Zhe (Zhang Hang), a student he hired to help care for his daughter. “Crossing the Line” follows stepbrothers Qiu Zi Yuan (Zach Lu) and Xia Yu Hao (Fandy Fan) struggling with their forbidden attraction.

Watch “HIStory 2”:

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After a deadly shooting leaves a police officer and a crime boss dead, Meng Shao Fei (Jake Hsu) spends four years tracking down Tang Yi (Chris Wu), the only survivor and new head of the Hsin-Tien Group. Tang Yi and Shao Fei are kidnapped together, forcing them to team up to escape.

Watch “HIStory 3: Trapped”:

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High school students Xiang Hao Ting (Song Wei En) and Yu Xi Gu (Huang Juan Zhi) are polar opposites: Hao Ting is a rebellious extrovert, while Xi Gu is a reserved bookworm. When Hao Ting’s girlfriend takes interest in Xi Gu, it puts him directly in Hao Ting’s crosshairs.

Watch “HIStory 3: Make Our Days Count”:

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Hsiao Li Cheng (Charles Tu) has long-harbored feelings for his childhood crush, Liu Mei Fang (Cindy Chi). He enlists his charming co-worker Teng Mu Ren (Anson Chen) to pose as his date, hoping to catch Mei Fang’s BL-loving eye, but Mu Ren’s role begins to blur into something else. Meanwhile, creative director Yeh Hsing Ssu (Michael An) finds himself entangled in an unexpected relationship with his step-brother Fu Yung Chieh (Wico Lin).

Watch “HIStory 4: Close to You”:

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Tai Che Ni (Sean Chang) is on his way to deliver a package to Hai Yi (Linus Wang) when he’s suddenly transported 22 years into the future to 2022. He locates Hai Yi, who turns out to be the heir to a massive business group empire, and feelings begin to develop. Meanwhile, company manager Liang Wen Hsen (Anson Chen) and new recruit—the tender-hearted orphan Lin Huai En (Jason Tauh)—also find love.

Watch “HIStory 5: Love in the Future”:

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Art graduate student Yu Xing (Muji Hsu) is forced to spend a month teaching at a rural high school as a substitute teacher. Upon his arrival, Yu Xing meets Xu Lu Hui (Andrew Chien), a cheerful high school student with a passion for painting. As they spend more time together, Lu Hui begins to develop forbidden feelings for his substitute teacher.

Watch “Impression of Youth”:

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Top student Bai Zongyi (Taro Lin) dreams of becoming a doctor, but his plans are derailed when he encounters wounded gangster Fan Jheruei (Hsu Kai) and takes him home to care for his injuries. As Zongyi treats Jheruei, attraction blooms. Jheruei wants to turn over a new leaf, but his underworld past threatens their future happiness.

Watch “Kiseki: Dear to Me”:

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Bai Lang (Andy Wu), a bar-restaurant owner with a deep-seated fear of dentists, finds his world changing when he meets the compassionate chief dentist Jin Xun An (Yu Jin). Simultaneously, Zhou Cheng Hao (Alex Chou), a senior bartender at Bai Lang’s establishment, develops a relationship with He Qing Tian (Michael Chang), a rebellious young man 12 years his junior.

Watch “My Tooth Your Love”:

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Fu Li Gong (Shih Cheng Xuan) and Zheng Ze Shou (Max Lin) have spent their entire lives together, from childhood best friends to attorneys working side by side. However, their relationship starts to take a turn when they find that they can’t stop thinking about each other in ways that aren’t just platonic anymore.

Watch “Plus and Minus”:

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Sato Itsuki (Kawai Akihiro), a writer and translator in Taiwan, struggles to make friends during the global pandemic. He accidentally messages Chen Bo Chun (Lance Chiu) about a rare vintage seagull camera originally intended for his ex. The two quickly develop a deep connection despite never meeting in person.

Watch “See You After Quarantine?”:

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Reluctant third-generation heir Zi Xiang (Raiden Lin) finds himself targeted by assassin Xin Jia (Edwin Lin). Zi Xiang asks his assistant Feng Jie (Lin Chia Yo) to hire Shao Peng (Jin Yun), a hearing-impaired caregiver, to help him and finds himself becoming attracted to Shao Peng. In the meantime, Feng Jie poses as a decoy, but as Xin Jia repeatedly fails his attempts to assassinate “Zi Xiang,” the two develop an unexpected romantic connection.

Watch “See Your Love”:

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Gu Bu Xia (Hong Wei Zhe) grew up in a temple, and despite having a medium for a grandfather, has always been afraid of ghosts. His new roommate, Jiang Chi (Yang I Hsuan), an academically gifted and athletic transfer student, seems to keep the ghosts at bay, causing feelings to grow.

Watch “Stay by My Side”:

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In the drama adapted from the novel “Mou Mou” by Mu Su Li, Sheng Wang (Liu Dong Qin) transfers to a new high school and clashes immediately with classmate Jiang Tian (Benjamin Tsang). When Sheng Wang’s father and Jiang Tian’s mother decide to get married, the two boys’ lives turn completely upside down.

Watch “The On1y One”:

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Based on a novel written by Priest, “Unknown” follows Wei Qian (Chris Chiu) who is unexpectedly thrust into adulthood after losing his parents, taking on the responsibility of caring for his biological sister and adopted brother, Xiao Yuan (Kurt Huang). Wei Qian dedicates his life to his family, but the status quo is upended when Xiao Yuan unexpectedly kisses him.

Watch “Unknown”:

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In a retro noodle shop where creativity reigns supreme, owner Gu Jing (Stan Huang) finds joy in serving patrons while struggling BL novelist Liu Li (Chen Xuan Yu) seeks inspiration in his culinary haven. Liu Li brings all his dates to Gu Jing’s restaurant, giving Gu Jing a front-row seat to the author’s budding romances and crushing heartbreaks.

Watch “VIP Only”:

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Feeling crushed, He Xiang Yong (Jed Chung) makes a desperate wish to disappear. He awakens under the name Zhong Xiao You (also played by Jed Chung), and no one seems to recognize him. Everything seems to be working as Xiao You had hoped, until Hao Wei (Chu Meng Hsuan), an old friend and former crush of Xiang Yong, comes back into his life.

Watch “Wishing Upon the Shooting Stars”:

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After Yao Shun Yu (Hsiao Hung) unexpectedly lands a job at a successful online marketing company, he quickly discovers that working for his boss, Xia Shang Zhou (Mao Chi Sheng), can be extremely challenging from being forced to put his boss to sleep and to wrecking his blind dates.

Watch “You Are Mine”:

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Also check out our BL K-drama Masterlist here!

More masterlists to check out: