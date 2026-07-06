SBS Comments On Possibility Of “Agent Kim Reactivated” Season 2

SBS has commented on the possibility of a second season for its hit drama “Agent Kim Reactivated”!

On July 6, an SBS representative shared, “There are no official discussions underway yet,” adding, “However, since it is a drama that is fully capable of expanding into a seasonal format, it seems viewers’ expectations are naturally building up.”

Based on a popular webtoon, SBS’s “Agent Kim Reactivated” is a new action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

After premiering with a nationwide viewership rating of 9.5 percent according to Nielsen Korea, the drama saw its ratings rise with every episode before achieving an impressive 21.6 percent in just its fourth episode.

Nationwide, it now ranks as the third highest-rated Friday-Saturday SBS drama of all time, following “The Penthouse 2” (29.2 percent) and “The Fiery Priest” (22 percent).

Although the drama has achieved remarkable success in today’s OTT-dominated market, viewers are also expressing disappointment because it is scheduled for only 10 episodes, making for a relatively short run.

Lead actor So Ji Sub also expressed his hopes for a second season while attending SBS’s drama media day event “SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE” on July 1.

With viewers hoping for another season and the cast sharing the same desire, attention is now focused on whether “Agent Kim Reactivated” will ultimately return with Season 2.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” airs every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch So Ji Sub in “Oh My Venus” on Viki:

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