NCT 127 Announces Stops For 5th Tour 'NEO CITY - THE REDLINE'

NCT 127 is going on tour!

On July 7, NCT 127 unveiled the dates and venues for their fifth tour “NEO CITY – THE REDLINE.”

Kicking off their tour in Seoul at the KSPO DOME from September 18 to 20, NCT 127 will further visit Jakarta, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, and Taipei. The announcement shares, “Stay tuned,” hinting at more stops to come.

Check out the poster below!

Earlier the same day, it was confirmed that NCT 127 will make their comeback with their seventh studio album this summer on August 24. Stay tuned for updates, and check out Soompi’s 2026 K-pop Tour Masterlist here!

Also watch Jaehyun in “Dear.M” below:

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