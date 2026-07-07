NCT 127 Announces Comeback Date

NCT 127 is gearing up for their comeback!

On July 7, mydaily reported that NCT 127 will release their seventh full-length album on August 24.

In response to the report, SM Entertainment confirmed to Dispatch, “NCT 127 is making a comeback with their seventh studio album on August 24. Please show lots of interest and support.” This will mark the group’s first comeback in approximately two years since the release of their sixth studio album “Walk” in July 2024.

With Taeyong and Jaehyun having returned from the military and Doyoung and Jungwoo still currently serving, the comeback will include the five members Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, and Haechan.

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Jaehyun in “Dear.M” below:

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