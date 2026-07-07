Na In Woo In Talks To Sign With Galaxy Corporation

Na In Woo may be joining Galaxy Corporation.

On July 7, JTBC Entertainment News reported that Na In Woo has decided to sign with Galaxy Corporation and is currently in the final stages of discussions to finalize an exclusive contract.

In response to the report, a representative from Na In Woo’s side shared, “It is true that he held a meeting with Galaxy Corporation regarding an exclusive contract, but nothing has been finalized yet.”

Galaxy Corporation is home to a number of high-profile stars, including G-Dragon, Taemin, Song Kang Ho, and Kim Jong Kook. Most recently, the agency also announced that actor Ryu Jun Yeol had signed an exclusive contract with the company.

Meanwhile, Na In Woo is currently filming the upcoming Netflix series “Love O’Clock.”

Watch Na In Woo in “Motel California” on Viki below:

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