Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 30 to June 30.

Heo Nam Jun shot to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,326,723.

RESCENE rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,259,501, marking a 15.17 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Jin Ki Joo came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,128,452.

Park Ji Hoon held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,941,209, marking a 10.86 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,820,933.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jin Ki Joo’s drama “Undercover High School” here:

Watch Now

Or watch Park Ji Hoon and Byeon Woo Seok in their drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below!

Watch Now