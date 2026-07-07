Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 07, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from May 30 to June 30.

Heo Nam Jun shot to the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 4,326,723.

RESCENE rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,259,501, marking a 15.17 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Jin Ki Joo came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 4,128,452.

Park Ji Hoon held onto his spot at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,941,209, marking a 10.86 percent rise in his score since last month.

Finally, Byeon Woo Seok rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,820,933.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Heo Nam Jun
  2. RESCENE
  3. Jin Ki Joo
  4. Park Ji Hoon
  5. Byeon Woo Seok
  6. CORTIS
  7. Kim Moo Yul
  8. Kim Yong Bin
  9. Stray Kids
  10. Jang Han Byul
  11. Seongri
  12. Park Ji Hyeon
  13. I.O.I
  14. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  15. Lim Ji Yeon
  16. Lee Sang Yi
  17. Jung Kyung Ho
  18. Han Hye Jin
  19. ENHYPEN
  20. Lee Jong Suk
  21. Kim Jae Won
  22. Lee Jun Young
  23. Go Youn Jung
  24. Joo Woo Jae
  25. DAY6
  26. RIIZE
  27. Kim Se Jeong
  28. Rowoon
  29. Lee Jung Jae
  30. Jung Woo

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Jin Ki Joo’s drama “Undercover High School” here:

Watch Now

Or watch Park Ji Hoon and Byeon Woo Seok in their drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below!

Watch Now

Byeon Woo Seok
CORTIS
DAY6
ENHYPEN
Go Youn Jung
Han Hye Jin
Heo Nam Jun
I.O.I
Jang Han Byul
Jin Ki Joo
Joo Woo Jae
Jung Kyung Ho
Jung Woo
Kim Jae Won
Kim Moo Yul
Kim Se Jeong
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Sang Yi
Lim Ji Yeon
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
RESCENE
RIIZE
Rowoon
Seongri
Stray Kids
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)

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