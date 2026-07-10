6 K-Dramas To Watch If You Love Hwang In Youp

If you’ve fallen for Hwang In Youp’s charm over the years, you’re definitely not alone. Since his breakout role in “True Beauty,” he has quickly become a fan-favorite actor thanks to his swoon-worthy characters, emotional performances, and undeniable screen presence. From rebellious bad boys to sweet and devoted love interests, Hwang In Youp has shown that he can bring something special to every role he takes on. Here are some of his best K-dramas to watch if you can’t get enough of him!

Jeon Nok Du (Jang Dong Yoon) is a swordsman living on an island until his family is attacked by female assassins. He meets Dong Dong Ju (Kim So Hyun), a gisaeng (a courtesan trained in music and the arts) on a mission involving the king, and their paths keep crossing. Hwang In Youp plays Cha Yool Mu, a complex man connected to the political power around Dong Dong Ju, adding tension to the growing web of secrets and emotions.

This was one of Hwang In Youp’s first breakout roles and the drama that really put him on people’s radar. Even though he wasn’t the main lead, his mysterious aura, striking visuals, and quietly intense performance made him impossible to ignore. Every time he appeared on screen, he left a lasting impression, and it was easy to see he was destined for bigger roles. Looking back now, “The Tale of Nokdu” feels like the beginning of the incredible career that’s followed.

Watch the first episode now:

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Yoon Sang Hyun stars as Hong Dae Young, a man whose girlfriend got pregnant when they were in high school, resulting in the two getting married. Hong Dae Young had to give up his future as a basketball player, and his wife, played by Kim Ha Neul, had to give up her dreams of being an announcer. After a freak incident, he wakes up to realize that he has returned back to his 18-year-old self. He has been given a second chance to live his life the way he wanted.

Hwang In Youp plays the school bully Goo Ja Sung, a rebellious student who frequently clashes with Go Woo Young (Lee Do Hyun), Hong Da Young’s 18-year-old self. While his character isn’t exactly easy to root for at first, this role gave viewers an early look at the brooding, misunderstood charm that would later make him such a fan favorite in “True Beauty.”

Watch “18 Again” now:

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3. “True Beauty”

Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ka Young) is a high school student who has been bullied for not being the most attractive and popular girl in school. She decides to take it upon herself to learn how to do makeup by watching videos online. She gets the opportunity to transfer to another school and gets caught in the middle of a heart-wrenching love triangle between Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) and Han Seo Jun (Hwang In Youp).

It’s no surprise that “True Beauty” became one of the most-watched K-dramas on Viki and an even bigger reason why Hwang In Youp became a global fan favorite. As Han Seo Jun, he perfectly balanced the confident bad boy image with a surprisingly soft and selfless heart. Watching him fall for Lim Ju Gyeong and quietly put her happiness before his own made second lead syndrome hit harder than ever. Even years later, Han Seo Jun remains one of the most beloved characters of Hwang In Youp’s career.

Start watching “True Beauty” here:

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4. “The Sound of Magic”

Yoon Ah Yi (Choi Sung Eun) is a high school student struggling to support herself and her younger sister after being abandoned by her parents, all while competing for the top spot in her class against Na Il Deung (Hwang In Youp). When she meets magician Lee Eul (Ji Chang Wook) at an abandoned amusement park, he introduces her to a world of magic that offers hope during the hardest time in her life. The three leads bring warmth to the story, making it easy to become invested in their journeys from the very first episode.

Hwang In Youp shines as Na Il Deung, the top student who initially keeps his distance but can’t help but being drawn to Yoon Ah Yi. Beneath his quiet and reserved personality is someone who genuinely cares for her, even if he isn’t sure how to express it. Watching his character slowly open up is one of the drama’s highlights, and fans will also love getting to hear him sing. It’s another role that showcases Hwang In Youp’s ability to bring warmth and sincerity to every character he plays, making Na Il Deung impossible not to root for.

Oh Soo Jae (Seo Hyun Jin) is a successful lawyer who is suddenly demoted from her prestigious law firm and forced to teach at a law school after one of her cases goes wrong. There, she meets law student Gong Chan (Hwang In Youp), whose kind heart and unwavering support help her as she fights to rebuild her career and uncover the truth behind her downfall. Blending romance, mystery, and courtroom drama, the series follows their growing bond as they take on powerful people determined to keep Soo Jae from rising again.

“Why Her?” marked Hwang In Youp’s first main male lead role, and he more than proved he was ready for it. Starring opposite Seo Hyun Jin was no small task, but he held his own with a heartfelt performance that made Gong Chan impossible not to fall for. His unwavering devotion to Soo Jae led to plenty of swoon-worthy moments, while the role also showed a more mature side of Hwang In Youp that fans hadn’t seen before. Seeing him trade his school uniform for sharp suits was the perfect next step after “True Beauty,” proving he could pull off both youthful charm and a more grown-up leading man image.

Start the first episode:

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Kim San Ha (Hwang In Youp), Yoon Ju Won (Jung Chaeyeon), and Kang Hae Jun (Bae Hyeon Seong) grow up together in an unconventional household where they share love, support, and everyday struggles despite not being related by blood. As they get older, their close bond is tested by hidden pasts, personal growth, and unexpected romantic feelings that complicate their relationships. Each of them is forced to face their own identity and the uncertainty of their future while holding onto the idea of the family they built together. It’s a heartfelt story about belonging, love, and what it truly means to be family.

One of the most memorable parts of “Family by Choice” is watching San Ha’s quiet but deeply emotional love for Ju Won unfold. His feelings are rooted in years of shared memories, unspoken emotions, and the complicated bond they built while growing up together. Hwang In Youp perfectly captures San Ha’s longing, especially in the moments where his eyes say more than words ever could. When he finally confesses his feelings after years of holding them in, the sincerity and emotion behind the scene make it one of the drama’s most unforgettable moments. That 10-year confession scene? Totally worth the wait.

Watch “Family by Choice” now:

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“Young Actors’ Retreat” is the star-studded variety show featuring the main cast of hit K-dramas “Itaewon Class,” “Love in the Moonlight,” and “The Sound of Magic.”

For Hwang In Youp fans, one of the sweetest parts of the show is seeing his budding friendship with Kim You Jung. The two had shared their hopes of one day working together in this show, and that wish was finally fulfilled through the drama “Dear X.” Watching them connect on “Young Actors’ Retreat” and seeing their natural chemistry together was such a fun treat for fans!

Watch “Dear X” here:

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!