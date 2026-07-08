July Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from June 9 to July 9.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,334,054. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “So Ji Sub,” “Yoon Kyung Ho,” and “viewership ratings,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “solid,” “surpass,” and “success.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 94.79 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “My Royal Nemesis” took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,851,200.

“Reborn Rookie” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 7,238,485, while “Teach You a Lesson” came in at a close fourth with a score of 7,119,086.

Finally, “Recipe for Love” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 6,685,595.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

Watch Now

And “Fifties Professionals” below!

Watch Now