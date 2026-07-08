July Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Drama
Jul 08, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from June 9 to July 9.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,334,054. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “So Ji Sub,” “Yoon Kyung Ho,” and “viewership ratings,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “solid,” “surpass,” and “success.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 94.79 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, “My Royal Nemesis” took second place with a brand reputation index of 7,851,200.

Reborn Rookie” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 7,238,485, while “Teach You a Lesson” came in at a close fourth with a score of 7,119,086.

Finally, “Recipe for Love” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 6,685,595.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

  1. “Agent Kim Reactivated”
  2. “My Royal Nemesis”
  3. “Reborn Rookie”
  4. “Teach You a Lesson”
  5. “Recipe for Love”
  6. “Our Happy Days”
  7. “First Man”
  8. “Doctor on the Edge”
  9. The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
  10. “See You at Work Tomorrow!”
  11. Pearl in Red
  12. “Notes from the Last Row”
  13. Fifties Professionals
  14. “Husbands in Action”
  15. Dear X
  16. “Pachinko”
  17. “If Wishes Could Kill”
  18. “Weak Hero”
  19. “Mercy for None”
  20. “Cabbage Your Life”
  21. “Gangnam B-Side”

Binge-watch all of “Reborn Rookie” with subtitles on Viki below:

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“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

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And “Fifties Professionals” below!

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Agent Kim Reactivated
Cabbage Your Life
Dear X
Doctor on the Edge
Fifties Professionals
First Man
Gangnam B-Side
Husbands in Action
If Wishes Could Kill
Mercy for None
My Royal Nemesis
Notes From the Last Row
Our Happy Days
pachinko
Pearl in Red
Reborn Rookie
Recipe for Love
See You at Work Tomorrow!
Teach You a Lesson
The Legend of Kitchen Soldier
Weak Hero

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