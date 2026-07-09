Rain In Talks + Lee Sung Min Reported To Star In 'Solo Leveling' Drama Adaptation With Byeon Woo Seok

Rain and Lee Sung Min may be joing the cast of “Solo Leveling”!

On July 9, media outlets reported that Rain and Lee Sung Min will star in the upcoming drama “Solo Leveling.”

In response to the reports, Rain’s agency stated, “We are still reviewing the casting offer for “Solo Leveling,” and nothing has been decided yet.” Lee Sung Min’s agency has yet to respond.

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

It was previously confirmed that Byeon Woo Seok will lead the series as Sung Jin Woo, while Han So Hee and Kang You Seok are in talks for the roles of Cha Hae In and Yoo Jin Ho, respectively. Kang Mina is also in talks to join the cast.

Rain has been offered the role of Baek Yoon Ho, an S-rank hunter and the guild master of the White Tiger Guild who attempts to recruit him into his guild. Lee Sung Min, on the other hand, is reportedly playing the role of Go Gun Hee, the Chairman of the Hunter Association and an S-rank hunter.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you waitn, watch Rain in “Ghost Doctor”:

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Or watch Lee Sung Min in “Reborn Rich”:

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