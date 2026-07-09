Watch: LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, And KATSEYE Take 2nd Win For 'ICONIC BY MISTAKE' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By i-dle, And More

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE have won their second music show trophy for their collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE“!

On the July 9 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” and SEVENTEEN’s V8’s “singasong.” LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,876 points.

Congratulations to LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE! Watch the winner announcement below:

Today’s performers included i-dle, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, EVAN (Heeseung), AHOF, RESCENE, Hearts2Hearts, Choi Yoojung, VAYONN, IDID, Teen Top’s Niel, Keyveatz, ASCENDER, Golden Child’s Choi Sung Yun (Y), Jung Dae Hyun, Lee Yeji, and Juniel.

Check out their performances below!

i-dle – “Gimme Dat Love” and “Crow”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “So Good”

EVAN – “Ride or Die”

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl” (with special appearance by KARA’s Nicole)

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

VAYONN – “MUAH!”

IDID – “Attent!on”

Teen Top’s Niel – “California”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

ASCENDER – “WE BELONG TOGETHER”

Choi Sung Yun (Y) – “BLUE MOON”

Jung Dae Hyun – “Spring After Spring”

Lee Yeji – “I hate it”

Juniel – “Summer Scene”