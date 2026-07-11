TXT's Yeonjun Achieves Highest 1st-Day Sales Of Any Korean Soloist In 2026 With 'NO LABELS: PART 02'

It took TXT’s Yeonjun just one day to smash his personal first-week sales record with his latest release!

On July 10 at 1 p.m. KST, Yeonjun made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with his new mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02.”

According to Hanteo Chart, Yeonjun has achieved the highest first-day sales of any Korean soloist this year with the mini album. On its first day of sales alone, “NO LABELS: PART 02” sold an impressive total of 661,924 copies, breaking Yeonjun’s previous first-week sales record of 601,105 copies (set by his first mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” last year) within just one day.

With the rest of the week still left to go, it remains to be seen just how much higher Yeonjun’s record will climb by the end of July 16.

Additionally, immediately upon their release, “NO LABELS: PART 02” and its title track “Ice Cream” shot to the top of various charts both within Korea and across the globe. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, by 10 a.m. KST on July 11, “NO LABELS: PART 02” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 11 different regions, including Japan, Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, “Ice Cream” had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs chart in at least 10 different regions, including the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The song also debuted at No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart on July 10 at 2 p.m. KST.

Congratulations to Yeonjun!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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