Watch: aespa Takes 2nd Win For 'LEMONADE' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BABYMONSTER, RESCENE, And More

aespa has won a second music show trophy for “LEMONADE”!

On the July 11 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were SEVENTEEN’s V8’s “singasong,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “Lemon Tang.” aespa ultimately took the win with a total of 7,086 points.

Congratulations to aespa! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included BABYMONSTER, i-dle, TXT’s Yeonjun, RESCENE, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, Choi Yoojung, Hearts2Hearts, AHOF, Teen Top’s Niel, EVAN (Heeseung), Keyveatz, VAYONN, IDID, Jang Haneum, USPEER, Lee YeJi, ASCENDER, ANTARES, and UDTT.

Check out their performances below!

BABYMONSTER – “I LIKE IT”

i-dle – “Gimme Dat Love”

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Ice Cream”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “So Good”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

Teen Top’s Niel

EVAN (Heeseung) – “Ride or Die”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

VAYOON – “MUAH!”

IDID – “Attent!on”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love?”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

Lee YeJi – “I hate it”

ASCENDER – “WE BELONG TOGETHER”

ANTARES – “TRIGGER”

UDTT – “VIPER”