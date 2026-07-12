Watch: I.O.I Takes 4th Win For 'Suddenly' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By i-dle, Yeonjun, BABYMONSTER, And More

I.O.I has won a fourth music show trophy for their 10th-anniversary reunion track “Suddenly”!

On the July 12 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were I.O.I’s “Suddenly,” aespa’s “LEMONADE,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.” I.O.I ultimately took the win with a total of 5,343 points.

Congratulations to I.O.I! Watch a clip of the winner announcement and Choi Yoojung’s acceptance speech below:

Performers on today’s show included i-dle, TXT’s Yeonjun, BABYMONSTER, RESCENE, Choi Yoojung, MONSTA X’s Kihyun, Hearts2Hearts, AHOF, EVAN (Heeseung), Baek A Yeon, IDID, VAYONN, Keyveatz, USPEER, Jang Haneum, UDTT, Loveholic’s Jisun, Lee YeJi, and HAENA.

Check out their performances below!

i-dle – “Gimme Dat Love”

TXT’s Yeonjun – “Ice Cream”

BABYMONSTER – “I LIKE IT”

RESCENE – “Pretty Girl”

Choi Yoojung – “Perfect Target”

MONSTA X’s Kihyun – “So Good”

Hearts2Hearts – “Lemon Tang”

AHOF – “RUN TO YOU”

EVAN (Heeseung) – “Ride or Die”

Baek A Yeon – “LISTEN”

IDID – “Attent!on”

VAYONN – “MUAH!”

Keyveatz – “OXY”

USPEER – “WICKED GAME”

Jang Haneum – “Is It Love?”

UDTT – “VIPER”

Loveholic’s Jisun – “Good Good bye”

Lee YeJi – “I hate it”

HAENA – “Dear My Errors”