BAE173's Yoojun, Muzin, Junseo, Youngseo, And Bit Part Ways With PocketDol Studio

BAE173’s Yoojun, Muzin, Junseo, Youngseo, and Bit have officially parted ways with PocketDol Studio.

On July 14, PocketDol Studio announced that the members’ contracts had ended on June 30.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is PocketDol Studio. We would like to inform you that the exclusive contracts of BAE173 members Yoojun, Muzin, Junseo, Youngseo, and Bit expired on June 30, 2026. After extensive discussions, we have decided to respect the members’ wishes to pursue new opportunities. Accordingly, with the expiration of their exclusive contracts, both the company and the members have agreed to go their separate ways as they continue their individual activities. We sincerely thank all the fans who have shown unwavering love and support for Yoojun, Muzin, Junseo, Youngseo, and Bit throughout their time as members of BAE173. Thank you.

Previously, Hangyul parted ways with PocketDol Studio after his exclusive contract expired in February. In April, the court granted Doha’s injunction to suspend his exclusive contract with the agency. Meanwhile, J-Min (Jeon Minwook)—who has been on hiatus from BAE173 activities since February 2025 and is currently promoting as a member of CLOSE YOUR EYES, the debut group formed through “PROJECT 7”—is now the only remaining member still signed under PocketDol Studio.

We wish Yoojun, Muzin, Junseo, Youngseo, and Bit all the best in their future endeavors!