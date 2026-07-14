CIX's Hyunsuk Confirmed To Star In “Study Group 2” As Villain

CIX’s Hyunsuk is officially joining the cast of “Study Group 2”!

On July 13, MyDaily reported that Hyunsuk had been cast as Ji Young Hyun in “Study Group 2” and was already filming. In the original webtoon, Ji Young Hyun serves as the season’s main antagonist.

The following day, TVING confirmed the news, stating, “It is true that Hyunsuk will appear in ‘Study Group 2.’ He is currently filming.”

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Study Group” is a high school action-comedy about Youn Ga Min (Hwang Minhyun), a student who dreams of excelling academically but is only gifted in fighting. At a high school notorious for being one of the worst in the world, he forms a study group and dives into the ruthless world of college entrance exams. The drama ranked in the Top 5 for over 140 regions on Viki, proving its global success.

Hyunsuk debuted as a member of CIX in 2019 before launching his acting career in 2021. After recently signing with Management Run, he has been expanding his acting portfolio and is also set to appear in tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss,” where he stars alongside his “Study Group 2” co-star Cha Woo Min.

While waiting for more updates on Season 2, watch Season 1 of “Study Group” on Viki below!

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