July Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 14, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from June 15 to July 15.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,518,675. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “London concert,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “collaborate,” “record,” and “create.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 92.57 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, CORTIS maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,409,892.

I.O.I came in at a close third for July with a brand reputation index of 5,214,323.

RESCENE held steady at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,014,734, marking an 18.40 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, TWICE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,866,983, marking a 36.38 percent rise in their score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. CORTIS
  3. I.O.I
  4. RESCENE
  5. TWICE
  6. SEVENTEEN
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. ILLIT
  9. IVE
  10. aespa
  11. NCT
  12. BIGBANG
  13. ATEEZ
  14. Red Velvet
  15. OH MY GIRL
  16. MONSTA X
  17. EXO
  18. Wanna One
  19. i-dle
  20. TWS
  21. KiiiKiii
  22. HIGHLIGHT
  23. BTOB
  24. Stray Kids
  25. LE SSERAFIM
  26. NMIXX
  27. SHINee
  28. Super Junior
  29. fromis_9
  30. Apink

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
Apink
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
EXO
fromis_9
Highlight
i-dle
I.O.I
ILLIT
IVE
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
MONSTA X
NCT
NMIXX
OH NY GIRL
Red Velvet
RESCENE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
TWICE
TWS
Wanna One

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