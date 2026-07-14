July Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from June 15 to July 15.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,518,675. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “London concert,” and “world tour,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “collaborate,” “record,” and “create.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 92.57 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, CORTIS maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,409,892.

I.O.I came in at a close third for July with a brand reputation index of 5,214,323.

RESCENE held steady at fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,014,734, marking an 18.40 percent increase in their score since last month.

Finally, TWICE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,866,983, marking a 36.38 percent rise in their score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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