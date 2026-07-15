NCT 127 Renews Contracts With SM Entertainment

NCT 127 will continue their journey with SM Entertainment!

On July 15, SM entertainment released a statement confirming that the members of NCT 127—Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Haechan—renewed their exclusive contracts with the agency.

Read the full statement below:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

First and foremost, we would like to sincerely thank all the fans for their continued love and support for NCT 127.

We are delighted to announce that Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, and Haechan have renewed their exclusive contracts with SM Entertainment. This renewal reflects the unwavering teamwork and strong bond the members have built over the years, as well as the mutual trust between the members and the company.

Since their debut on July 7, 2016, NCT 127 has established itself as one of K-pop’s leading acts, supported by the love and encouragement of fans around the world. We are truly grateful to the members for their dedication over the past ten years, and to the fans whose steadfast support has made this journey possible.

SM Entertainment will continue to fully support NCT 127’s activities and remain a trusted partner as the group embarks on its next chapter.

We sincerely ask for your continued love and support for NCT 127.

Thank you.