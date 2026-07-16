Doh Kyung Soo In Talks For New Zombie Drama

Doh Kyung Soo may be returning to the small screen soon!

On July 16, Sports DongA reported that Doh Kyung Soo will be starring in the heartwarming comedy drama “We Are the Zombie” (literal title).

In response to the reports, a source from Doh Kyung Soo’s agency Blitzway Entertainment conveyed to Newsen, “It is one of the projects he is reviewing.”

Based on a webtoon, “We Are the Zombie” takes place at a large shopping mall that has been closed off due to an unknown virus. The drama will depict the story of those who have been left inside the mall, and rather than fighting with the zombies, the story captures the everyday lives of those trapped in the same location, focusing on themes of recovery and hope.

Doh Kyung Soo will reportedly play the role of Kim In Jong, who becomes swept up in an unexpected zombie incident after visiting the shopping mall with his friends. As a character who has taken on various part-time jobs to make a living, he hates work that is a hassle, but he has an unexpected yet warm charm.

Previously, Doh Kyung Soo impressed in the Disney+ original “The Manipulated” as the villain role of Ahn Yo Han. He is currently appearing on tvN’s new variety program “GBRB: Farm Operation.” In June, Doh Kyung Soo also confirmed that he will making a solo comeback in August.

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting Doh Kyung Soo in “100 Days My Prince” below:

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