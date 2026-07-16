Park Ji Hyun Joins Lee Jong Suk In Talks For New Mystery Crime Drama

Park Ji Hyun may be teaming up with Lee Jong Suk in the upcoming drama “Paradise” (literal title)!

On July 16, IZE reported that Park Ji Hyun has been cast as the female lead in “Paradise,” a new drama written by Kim Su Jin.

In response to the report, Park Ji Hyun’s agency Namoo Actors commented, “It is one of the projects she is currently reviewing.”

“Paradise” follows the story of reporter Kang Chi Young and police officer Cha Jung Won, who become entangled in an unimaginable incident and set out to uncover long-hidden secrets and the truth behind the case.

Lee Jong Suk is currently in talks to star as the male lead Kang Chi Young, while Park Ji Hyun has reportedly been offered the role of Cha Jung Won. Together, the reporter and detective will investigate the mystery at the heart of the story.

“Paradise” is a new project by writer Kim Su Jin, who penned the drama “Beyond Evil” starring Shin Ha Kyun and Yeo Jin Goo and won Best Drama and Best Screenplay at the 2021 Baeksang Arts Awards.

The drama will be helmed by producing director Oh Choong Hwan of “Start-Up,” “While You Were Sleeping,” “Big Mouth,” and more.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki:

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