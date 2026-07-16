TXT's Yeonjun Achieves Highest 1st-Week Sales Of Any Korean Soloist In 2026 With 'NO LABELS: PART 02'

TXT’s Yeonjun has hit a new career high with his latest solo comeback!

Last week, Yeonjun made his return with his second solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 02” and its catchy title track “Ice Cream” on July 10. By the end of the day, the mini album had already sold over 660,000 copies, breaking Yeonjun’s previous first-week sales record of 601,105 copies (set by his first mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” last year) on just its first day of sales alone.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “NO LABELS: PART 02” went on to sell an impressive total of 738,072 copies in the first week of its release (July 10 to 16).

Notably, the figure marks the highest first-week sales of any album released by a Korean soloist thus far in 2026.

Congratulations to Yeonjun on his new record!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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