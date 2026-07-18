July Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 18, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from June 18 to July 18.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,893,749. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Munich,” and “blond,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “communicate,” “surpass,” and “steadfast.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.40 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,687,282, while BTS’s Jungkook ranked third with a score of 3,359,098.

ATEEZ’s San shot to fourth place after seeing a whopping 815.27 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 1,919,276 for July.

Finally, CORTIS’s Keonho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,902,631, marking a 5.77 percent rise in his score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  3. BTS’s Jungkook
  4. ATEEZ’s San
  5. CORTIS’s Keonho
  6. BTS’s Jin
  7. BTS’s V
  8. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  9. CORTIS’s Juhoon
  10. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel
  11. NU’EST and Wanna One’s Hwang Minhyun
  12. BTS’s RM
  13. BTS’s j-hope
  14. BTS’ Suga
  15. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  16. GOT7’s Park Jinyoung
  17. TVXQ’s Yunho
  18. SHINee’s Minho
  19. RIIZE’s Wonbin
  20. CORTIS’s Seonghyeon
  21. Wanna One’s Ong Seong Wu
  22. EXO’s Baekhyun
  23. Super Junior’s Choi Siwon
  24. Super Junior’s Kyuhyun
  25. CORTIS’s James
  26. ATEEZ’s Yunho
  27. HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doojoon
  28. Wanna One’s Lai Kuanlin
  29. Wanna One’s Kim Jae Hwan
  30. SHINee’s Key

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BTS
Choi Siwon
CORTIS
EXO
G-Dragon
GOT7
Highlight
Hwang Minhyun
J-Hope
James (CORTIS)
Jimin
Jin
Juhoon
Jungkook
Keonho
Key
Kim Heechul
Kim Jae Hwan
Kyuhyun
Lai Kuanlin
Minho
NU'EST
Ong Seong Wu
Park Ji Hoon
Park Jinyoung
RIIZE
RM
San
Seonghyeon
SHINee
Suga
Super Junior
TVXQ
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Wonbin
Yoon Doojoon
Yunho
Yunho (ATEEZ)

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read