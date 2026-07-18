July Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 755 boy group members, using big data collected from June 18 to July 18.

BTS’s Jimin held onto his spot at the top of this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 3,893,749. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Munich,” and “blond,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “communicate,” “surpass,” and “steadfast.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.40 percent positive reactions.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 3,687,282, while BTS’s Jungkook ranked third with a score of 3,359,098.

ATEEZ’s San shot to fourth place after seeing a whopping 815.27 percent increase in his brand reputation index since last month, bringing his total score to 1,919,276 for July.

Finally, CORTIS’s Keonho rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,902,631, marking a 5.77 percent rise in his score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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