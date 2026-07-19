July Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from June 19 to July 19.

RESCENE’s Woni topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,962,989, marking an 89.84 percent increase in her score since June. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK,” “Lee Sun Min,” and “Pretty Girl,” while her positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.26 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Won Young came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 7,490,203 for July.

aespa’s Karina took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,618,919, marking an 18.63 percent increase in her score since last month.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,984,751, while RESCENE’s Minami followed close behind in fifth with a score of 4,899,662.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Source (1)