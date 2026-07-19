July Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 19, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual girl group members!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, communication, and community awareness indexes of 735 girl group members, using big data collected from June 19 to July 19.

RESCENE’s Woni topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 7,962,989, marking an 89.84 percent increase in her score since June. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “LOVE ATTACK,” “Lee Sun Min,” and “Pretty Girl,” while her positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 91.26 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, IVE’s Jang Won Young came in at a close second with a brand reputation index of 7,490,203 for July.

aespa’s Karina took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,618,919, marking an 18.63 percent increase in her score since last month.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,984,751, while RESCENE’s Minami followed close behind in fifth with a score of 4,899,662.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  3. aespa’s Karina
  4. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  5. RESCENE’s Minami
  6. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  7. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  8. ILLIT’s Wonhee
  9. RESCENE’s Zena
  10. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  11. RESCENE’s May
  12. aespa’s Winter
  13. RESCENE’s Liv
  14. Red Velvet’s Irene
  15. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  16. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  17. TWICE’s Nayeon
  18. ITZY’s Ryujin
  19. Red Velvet’s Joy
  20. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  21. TWICE’s Sana
  22. IVE’s Rei
  23. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  24. NMIXX’s Sullyoon
  25. aespa’s Ningning
  26. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  27. DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon
  28. TWICE’s Jihyo
  29. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  30. fromis_9’s Lee Chaeyoung

Source (1)

aespa
An Yu Jin
BLACKPINK
DIA
fromis_9
ILLIT
Irene
ITZY
IVE
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jeongyeon
Jihyo
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jung Chaeyeon
Karina
Kim Chaewon
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chaeyoung
Lim YoonA
Lisa
Liv
May (RESCENE)
Minami
Nayeon
Ningning
NMIXX
Red Velvet
Rei
RESCENE
Rosé
Ryujin
Sana
Seulgi
Sullyoon
Taeyeon
TWICE
Winter
Wonhee
Woni
Zena

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