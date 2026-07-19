HYBE Introduces New Girl Group TUIDE With Official Social Media Accounts

HYBE Introduces New Girl Group TUIDE With Official Social Media Accounts

Music
Jul 19, 2026
by E Cha

HYBE’s new girl group will officially be called TUIDE!

On July 20 at midnight KST, HYBE revealed that their upcoming girl group, who will debut under the newly established label ABD, will be named TUIDE.

Back in May, ABD unveiled its first glimpse of the girl group, who will be produced by PLEDIS Entertainment founder Han Sung Soo (known for producing groups like SEVENTEEN, After School, IZ*ONE, TWS, and more).

Follow TUIDE on their newly launched official social media accounts below!

Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
X
Facebook
Weibo
Douyin
Bilibili

Stay tuned for updates on TUIDE’s upcoming debut!

ABD
HYBE
TUIDE

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