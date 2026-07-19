idntt Breaks Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'itsnotover'

idntt has hit a new career high with their latest release!

Last week, the rookie boy group from MODHAUS returned with their new EP “itsnotover” and five new members on July 13.

According to Hanteo Chart, idntt has achieved their highest first-week sales yet with their new 20-member comeback. In the first week of its release (July 13 to 19), “itsnotover” sold a total of 568,005 copies, breaking the group’s previous first-week sales record of 431,377 copies set by their last mini album “yesweare” earlier this year.

Congratulations to idntt on their new personal record!