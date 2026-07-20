Jung Ho Yeon Becomes First Korean Actress To Participate In Official Event At FIFA World Cup Final

Top model-turned-actress Jung Ho Yeon made a surprise appearance on the stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final!

At the World Cup final on July 19 (local time), before kickoff, Jung Ho Yeon entered the field for the Trophy Trunk ceremony alongside world-renowned Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, signaling the start of the final match by presenting the Louis Vuitton trophy case containing the World Cup winner’s trophy.

Jung Ho Yeon participated in the event in her capacity as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. This marks the first time a Korean actor has participated in an official event at a World Cup final. While it had been announced early on that the global K-pop group BTS would perform during the halftime show, Jung Ho Yeon’s attendance had not been foreshadowed, drawing attention.

Check out more photos of Jung Ho Yeon at the World Cup final, shared by her agency below:

Meanwhile, Jung Ho Yeon’s latest sci-fi film “HOPE,” which premiered on July 15, recently surpassed 2 million moviegoers in just 5 days since its release—the shortest period of time to reach this milestone this year.

Source (1)