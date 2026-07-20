Choi Dae Hoon Confirmed To Star In New Drama That Lee Jun Ho And Ju Ji Hoon Are In Talks For

“Agent Kim Reactivated” star Choi Dae Hoon has been confirmed for a new drama!

On July 20, a media outlet reported that Choi Dae Hoon has decided to join the cast of “Buy King” (working title) and is currently filming while simultaneously working on the drama “Unshakable Forties’ Romance” (literal translation).

In response to the report, his agency ACE FACTORY stated, “Choi Dae Hoon will appear in the new drama ‘Buy King’ as the character Michael.”

Set against the backdrop of a Korean chaebol family, “Buy King” depicts the breakups and realignments within the conglomerate clan as they wage a succession war worth tens of billions of won. Previosly, it was reported that actors Lee Junho and Ju Ji Hoon are in talks to star in the drama.

Choi Dae Hoon’s character Michael is a bodyguard-turned-chief secretary who stays by Han Ji Yeol, the chairman of BK Holdings. Han Ji Yeol is the character that Lee Junho is in talks to play.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Choi Dae Hoon in “The Good Detective 2” on Viki:

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