Watch: NewJeans Announces Return As 4-Member Group With '2026 Summer Of NewJeans' Films And Photos

The wait is nearly over: NewJeans is back!

On July 22 at midnight KST, NewJeans rang in the fourth anniversary of their debut with several “2026 Summer of NewJeans” films and photos signaling their return as a four-member group.

Following Haerin, Hyein, and Hanni’s return to ADOR last year and the termination of Danielle’s contract, there had recently been rumors of Minji’s return, but nothing had previously been confirmed about her rejoining her bandmates at the agency. However, the newly released videos and photos appear to confirm that Minji has returned and that NewJeans will be moving forward as a four-member group.

Check out all of NewJeans’ new photos and videos below!