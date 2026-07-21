July Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from June 22 to July 22.

RESCENE’s Woni shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 384.56 percent increase in her brand reputation index since June, bringing her total score to 5,434,024.

High-ranking phrases in Woni’s keyword analysis included “Pretty Girl,” “Deokyeon’s daughter,” and “Geoje Charmander,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “cute,” “likable,” and “pretty.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.96 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jimin took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,849,221 for July.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon ranked third with a brand reputation index of 4,412,495, while BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close fourth with a score of 4,399,287.

Finally, IVE’s Jang Won Young rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,073,693, marking an 8.11 percent rise in her score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)