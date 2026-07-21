July Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 21, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from June 22 to July 22.

RESCENE’s Woni shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 384.56 percent increase in her brand reputation index since June, bringing her total score to 5,434,024.

High-ranking phrases in Woni’s keyword analysis included “Pretty Girl,” “Deokyeon’s daughter,” and “Geoje Charmander,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “cute,” “likable,” and “pretty.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.96 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Jimin took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,849,221 for July.

Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon ranked third with a brand reputation index of 4,412,495, while BTS’s Jungkook came in at a close fourth with a score of 4,399,287.

Finally, IVE’s Jang Won Young rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 4,073,693, marking an 8.11 percent rise in her score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. Wanna One’s Park Ji Hoon
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  7. RESCENE’s Minami
  8. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  9. BTS’s V
  10. ATEEZ’s San
  11. aespa’s Karina
  12. BTS’s j-hope
  13. BTS’s Jin
  14. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  15. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  16. BTS’s RM
  17. BTS’ Suga
  18. RESCENE’s Zena
  19. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  20. aespa’s Winter
  21. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  22. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  23. TWICE’s Nayeon
  24. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  25. Red Velvet’s Seulgi
  26. IVE’s Rei
  27. Red Velvet’s Joy
  28. EXO’s Baekhyun
  29. TWICE’s Sana
  30. RESCENE’s Liv

Binge-watch all of Park Ji Hoon’s latest drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below!

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Source (1)

aespa
An Yu Jin
ATEEZ
Baekhyun
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
EXO
G-Dragon
Girls' Generation
IVE
J-Hope
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Karina
Lim YoonA
Lisa
Liv
Minami
Nayeon
Park Ji Hoon
Red Velvet
Rei
RESCENE
RM
Rosé
San
Sana
Seulgi
Suga
Taeyeon
TWICE
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Winter
Woni
Zena

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