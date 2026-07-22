“Agent Kim Reactivated” Cast And Crew Reportedly Going On Reward Vacation + Agencies Respond

The production team behind “Agent Kim Reactivated” has responded to reports of a reward trip.

On July 22, MyDaily reported that the cast and crew of the hit SBS Friday-Saturday drama are planning to travel to Guam from August 18 to 21 to celebrate the drama’s success.

In response to the report, representatives from the agencies of several cast members said, “Nothing has been finalized.”

One agency representative explained, “Some of the cast and key production staff are currently discussing a small team trip based on everyone’s schedules, but neither the itinerary nor the destination has been confirmed.”Another representative similarly stated, “Nothing has been decided yet.”

Although no plans have been finalized, the cast and crew are reportedly considering a small-scale getaway rather than a large reward vacation.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” has been a major ratings success, reaching 23.1 percent nationwide by its eighth episode, making it the second highest-rated SBS Friday-Saturday drama in the network’s history.

The drama has also performed well globally. According to Netflix Tudum, it ranked No. 1 on the platform’s Non-English Shows chart for the week of July 13–19, marking its third consecutive week at the top.

Based on a popular webtoon, “Agent Kim Reactivated” is an action revenge drama that tells the story of Manager Kim (So Ji Sub), a seemingly ordinary dad with a secret past who puts everything on the line to save his beloved daughter.

The series also stars Choi Dae Hoon, Yoon Kyung Ho, Son Naeun, and Joo Sang Wook.

“Agent Kim Reactivated” will conclude with its 10th and final episode on July 25.

Watch So Ji Sub in “Confession” on Viki below:

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