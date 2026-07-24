Watch: idntt Takes 2nd Win For “Kids Return” On "Music Bank"; Performances By fromis_9, Hyolyn, And More
idntt has won their second music show trophy for “Kids Return”!
On the July 24 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were idntt’s “Kids Return” and i-dle’s “Gimme Dat Love.” idntt ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,182 points.
Congratulations to idntt! Watch the winner announcement below!
Performers on today’s show included idntt, fromis_9, OURBIRTHDAY, Hyolyn, J.Y. Park (JYP), Sunmi, TVXQ’s Yunho, Wonho, BBGIRLS, LOONA’s Yeojin, VAYONN, DAILY:DIRECTION, HEART OF WOMAN, AmbiO, 8TURN, LUN8, and Oh Yoojin.
Watch the performances below:
idntt – “Kids Return”
fromis_9 – “Vitamin ME”
OURBIRTHDAY – “HUNGRY (Side A)”
Hyolyn – “ChecK”
J.Y. Park – “WET”
Sunmi – “Forever July”
TVXQ’s Yunho – “Time’s Tickin’”
Wonho – “Don’t Wake Me Up!”
BBGIRLS – “BODY WAVE”
LOONA’s Yeojin – “Red Hot Chili Summer”
VAYONN – “MUAH!”
DAILY:DIRECTION – “DOWN WITH IT”
HEART OF WOMAN – “TEA”
AmbiO – “BLUE SPLASH”
8TURN – “Stagefright”
LUN8 – “SNEAKERS”
Oh Yoojin – “What’s Up, Fox?”
Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below: