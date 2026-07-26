Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At The KM Chart Awards (KMA) 2026

The red carpet at this year’s KM Chart Music Awards (KMA) was a stylish affair!

On July 25, the KM Chart Awards 2026 were held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul.

Ahead of the ceremony, the MCs and performing artists hit the red carpet to pose for photos and show off their fits.

Check out photos of this year’s red carpet looks below!

MCs Kang Tae Oh and Won Ji An

MODYSSEY

LNGSHOT

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

CORTIS

ALLDAY PROJECT

NEWBEAT

Hearts2Hearts

KickFlip

VVUP

UNIS

82MAJOR

ZEROBASEONE

Hi-Fi Un!corn

P1Harmony

TXT

Check out the full list of winners from this year’s KM Chart Awards here!

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews