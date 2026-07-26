Stars Light Up The Red Carpet At The KM Chart Awards (KMA) 2026
The red carpet at this year’s KM Chart Music Awards (KMA) was a stylish affair!
On July 25, the KM Chart Awards 2026 were held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul.
Ahead of the ceremony, the MCs and performing artists hit the red carpet to pose for photos and show off their fits.
Check out photos of this year’s red carpet looks below!
MCs Kang Tae Oh and Won Ji An
MODYSSEY
LNGSHOT
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
CORTIS
ALLDAY PROJECT
NEWBEAT
Hearts2Hearts
KickFlip
VVUP
UNIS
82MAJOR
Hi-Fi Un!corn
P1Harmony
Check out the full list of winners from this year’s KM Chart Awards here!
Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews