BTS's 'ARIRANG' Re-Enters Top 10 Of Billboard 200 After FIFA World Cup Performance

After their halftime show performance at the FIFA World Cup, BTS is back in the top 10 of the Billboard 200!

On July 26 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” had re-entered the top 10 of its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

In its 18th consecutive week on the chart, “ARIRANG” jumped 17 ranks to take No. 9 on the Billboard 200.

Not only did BTS make headlines for co-headlining the halftime show at the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 last week, but they also released a new Limited Edition Picture Disc Vinyl version of “ARIRANG” to commemorate the 13th anniversary of their debut, boosting the album’s performance.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 40,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on July 23.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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