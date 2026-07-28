Park Jeong Min, Seolhyun, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Kwang Soo, And More Confirmed For New Drama

Upcoming drama “A Man’s Man” (working title) has unveiled its cast lineup!

On July 28 Disney+ confirmed production of its new original series “A Man’s Man” and announced its cast lineup, including Park Jeong Min, Bae Sung Woo, Kim Ji Hyun, Jung Moon Sung, Moon Sang Hoon, Kim Min, Lee Jung Eun, Seolhyun, Kim Dae Myeung, Lee Sang Yi, and Lee Kwang Soo.

Based on a web novel, “A Man’s Man” was first adapted into a webtoon in 2020 and is a hit IP with 470 million cumulative global views. The story follows Han Yu Hyeon, who rises to the position of CEO but loses everything he loves then returns to his younger days to live his life over again.

Leading the cast is Park Jeong Min as Han Yu Hyeon, who rises from an entry-level employee to the CEO of a major corporation through his execution skills and instincts. However, at the height of his success, he loses everything overnight. After returning to 20 years earlier, he makes different choices from the promotion-driven path he once followed, seeking to make amends with the people he overlooked and the regrets he left behind.

As Han Yu Hyeon rejoins Division 4 of the Product Planning Team at Hansung Electronics, he finds himself working alongside Bae Sung Woo, Kim Ji Hyun, Jung Moon Sung, Moon Sang Hoon, and Kim Min. Bae Sung Woo plays Deputy General Manager Kim Hyun Min, who appears indifferent but possesses sharp insight. Kim Ji Hyun portrays perfectionist Manager Choi Min Hee, who seamlessly balances her career and family life.

Jung Moon Sung takes on the role of Assistant Manager Kim Young Gil, a former engineer, while Moon Sang Hoon plays Assistant Manager Park Seung Woo, Han Yu Hyeon’s mentor, who is diligent but rarely achieves strong results. Kim Min portrays Lee Chan Ho, an enthusiastic employee who rushes to help wherever he is needed.

Beyond Han Yu Hyeon’s immediate team, the power struggle within the company forms another major storyline. Lee Jung Eun plays Executive Director Jo Chan Young, a powerful figure within the Product Planning Team. Kim Dae Myeung portrays Sales Team Manager Lee Kyung Hoon, who clashes with Han Yu Hyeon, while Lee Sang Yi plays Kwon Se Jeong, Han Yu Hyeon’s fellow colleague, whose relationship with him leaves deep emotional scars and regret.

Rounding out the cast, Seolhyun and Lee Kwang Soo will make special appearances. Seolhyun plays Lee Ae Rin, Jo Chan Young’s secretary, while Lee Kwang Soo transforms into Chairman Shin Kyung Soo, the executive Han Yu Hyeon fears and distrusts the most.

The series will be directed by Kim Hie Won, who previously helmed the Disney+ series “Light Shop.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Jeong Min in “The Ugly”:

Watch Now

And Bae Sung Woo in “Beasts Clawing At Straws” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)