Jeon Jong Seo Joins Kim Do Hoon And Lee Joon Gi In Talks For New Film

Jeon Jong Seo may be starring in a new film with Kim Do Hoon and Lee Joon Gi!

On July 28, Sports Seoul reported that Jeon Jong Seo will be starring as the female lead of the film “Dochabi” (romanized title). In response to the report, a source from her agency ANDMARQ shared, “She received an offer to star [in the film], and she is positively reviewing the offer.”

“Dochabi,” a Korean word meaning “goblin,” is set in the northern border region of Joseon and follows the story of Tae San, a former military officer who lives in hiding in the mountains.

Kim Do Hoon is in talks to play the leading role, while Lee Joon Gi has reportedly been offered the role of the film’s antagonist. Jeon Jong Seo has reportedly been offered the role of the female lead Lee Ha Yi.

Are you excited for this upcoming film? Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Jeon Jong Seo in “Wedding Impossible” on Viki:

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