BTS's 'NORMAL' Re-Enters Billboard Hot 100 At New Peak + Hits No. 1 On Digital Song Sales Chart

BTS’s “NORMAL” is soaring to new heights on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On July 28 local time, Billboard revealed that “NORMAL” had re-entered the Hot 100, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States, following the recent release of a new music video for the song.

In what marks the track’s first time breaking into the top 40, “NORMAL” re-entered the chart at a new peak of No. 33. The B-side, which is now spending its fourth non-consecutive week on the Hot 100, first debuted at No. 41 back in March.

“NORMAL” also re-entered Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart at a new peak of No. 1, meaning it was the best-selling song of the entire week in the United States.

Meanwhile, BTS’s title track “SWIM” climbed back up to No. 85 in its 18th week on the Hot 100.

Outside of the Hot 100, “GLOBAL” re-entered Billboard’s Global 200 at No. 4, in addition to jumping 154 ranks to a new peak of No. 2 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Finally, BTS climbed back up to No. 13 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 360th overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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