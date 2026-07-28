July Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 28, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 29 to July 29.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,859,126 for July.

CORTIS rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,305,815, marking an 11.86 percent increase in their score since June.

Meanwhile, I.O.I took third place for July with a brand reputation index of 2,655,810.

Kim Yong Bin came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,521,850, while Park Ji Hyeon rounded out the top five with a score of 2,222,831.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. CORTIS
  3. I.O.I
  4. Kim Yong Bin
  5. Park Ji Hyeon
  6. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  7. Seongri
  8. HANRORO
  9. Stray Kids
  10. ENHYPEN
  11. Jang Han Byul
  12. KiiiKiii
  13. RIIZE
  14. Hearts2Hearts
  15. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  16. BIBI
  17. DAY6
  18. NCT
  19. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  20. NMIXX
  21. BABYMONSTER
  22. AKMU
  23. Yena
  24. Roy Kim
  25. Park Seo Jin
  26. Rowoon
  27. Eclipse
  28. 10CM
  29. Woody
  30. BTOB’s Changsub

Source (1)

10cm
AKMU
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
BTOB
Changsub
CORTIS
DAY6
Doh Kyung Soo
Eclipse
ENHYPEN
EXO
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Hwasa
I.O.I
Jang Han Byul
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
MAMAMOO
NCT
NMIXX
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
RESCENE
RIIZE
Rowoon
Roy Kim
Seongri
Stray Kids
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yena

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