July Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 29 to July 29.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 5,859,126 for July.

CORTIS rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,305,815, marking an 11.86 percent increase in their score since June.

Meanwhile, I.O.I took third place for July with a brand reputation index of 2,655,810.

Kim Yong Bin came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,521,850, while Park Ji Hyeon rounded out the top five with a score of 2,222,831.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Source (1)