July Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of July!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 28 to July 28.

BTS rose to the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,131,706, marking a 21.71 percent increase in their score since June.

RESCENE shot to second place after seeing a 71.25 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 7,974,809 for July.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 5,814,144.

So Ji Sub came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,541,602 for July.

Finally, Yu Jae Seok rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,303,088, marking a 3.33 percent increase in his score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch So Ji Sub in his film “Confession” below:

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