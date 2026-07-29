July Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

July Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Jul 29, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published its brand reputation rankings for all stars during the month of July!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from June 28 to July 28.

BTS rose to the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 8,131,706, marking a 21.71 percent increase in their score since June.

RESCENE shot to second place after seeing a 71.25 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 7,974,809 for July.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 5,814,144.

So Ji Sub came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 5,541,602 for July.

Finally, Yu Jae Seok rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,303,088, marking a 3.33 percent increase in his score since June.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. RESCENE
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. So Ji Sub
  5. Yu Jae Seok
  6. CORTIS
  7. Hwang Jung Min
  8. IVE
  9. Park Ji Hoon
  10. SEVENTEEN
  11. PSY
  12. aespa
  13. BLACKPINK
  14. Yoon Kyung Ho
  15. TWICE
  16. Park Ji Hyeon
  17. Lee Jung Hoo
  18. Park Ji Sung
  19. Gong Yoo
  20. Kim Yong Bin
  21. I.O.I
  22. BIGBANG
  23. LE SSERAFIM
  24. Jun Hyun Moo
  25. Lee Dong Wook
  26. Kim Go Eun
  27. Jun Ji Hyun
  28. Sung Si Kyung
  29. Ha Jung Woo
  30. Kim Jong Kook

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch So Ji Sub in his film “Confession” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
CORTIS
Gong Yoo
Ha Jung Woo
Hwang Jung Min
I.O.I
IVE
Jun Hyun Moo
Jun Ji Hyun
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Yong Bin
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Jung Hoo
Lim Young Woong
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Ji Sung
PSY
RESCENE
SEVENTEEN
So Ji Sub
Sung Si Kyung
TWICE
Yoon Kyung Ho
Yu Jae Seok

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read