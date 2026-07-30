Lee Min Jung And Kim Ji Suk Are Wedding Experts Navigating Their Own Separation In New Drama 'OK, Let's Get Divorced' Poster

The upcoming drama “OK, Let’s Get Divorced” has unveiled a new poster!

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” follows the realistic divorce journey of a married couple who run a wedding dress shop as they decide to put an end to their exhausting marriage.

The newly released poster captures the cold atmosphere between Baek Mi Young (Lee Min Jung) and Ji Won Ho (Kim Ji Suk), signaling the fierce divorce war of a realistic married couple.

Furthermore, the tagline that reads, “A hot divorce war between wedding experts,” immediately grabs attention with the contradictory situation where people whose profession is tied to marriage—the destination of love—are caught up in a divorce lawsuit. This implicitly shows their relationship heading toward catastrophe and sparks curiosity about what event caused Baek Mi Young and Ji Won Ho, who were once each other’s everything, to drift apart.

“OK, Let’s Get Divorced” is scheduled to premiere on August 19 at 11 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Lee Min Jung in “Once Again”:

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Also check out Kim Ji Suk in “Monthly Magazine Home”:

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