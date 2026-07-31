Watch: fromis_9 Takes 2nd Win For “Vitamin ME” On 'Music Bank'; Performances By POW, Hui, And More

fromis_9 has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “Vitamin ME”!

On the July 31 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were CORTIS’s “REDRED” and fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME.” fromis_9 ultimately took the prize with a total of 9,302 points.

Congratulations to fromis_9! Watch the winner announcement below!

Performers on today’s show included fromis_9, DAY6’s Young K, KARD, POW, PENTAGON’s Hui, OURBIRTHDAY, Hyolyn, Wonho, idntt, 8TURN, LUN8, Keyveatz, NouerA, The Wind, HEART OF WOMAN, IRION, and Pengsoo.

Watch the performances below:

fromis_9 – “Vitamin ME”

DAY6’s Young K – “Shut The Door”

KARD – “Back To Life”

POW – “Flavor”

PENTAGON’s Hui – “BINGO”

OURBIRTHDAY – “HUNGRY (Side B)”

Hyolyn – “ChecK”

Wonho – “Don’t Wake Me Up!”

idntt – “Kids Return”

8TURN – “Stagefright”

LUN8 – “SNEAKERS”

Keyveatz – “SUCK IT UP”

NouerA – “.exe”

The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”

HEART OF WOMAN – “TEA”

IRION – “Memoria”

Pengsoo – “Get Happy Now” (feat. Special Guest izna’s Bang Jeemin)

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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