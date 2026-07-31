Stars Rock The Red Carpet At 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Actors and variety show stars have gathered for this year’s Blue Dragon Series Awards!

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea’s first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms, was held on July 31. Ahead of the ceremony, stars took to the red carpet to show off their looks for the night.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

MCs Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo

Ahn Joo Mi

Arin

Baek Sun Ho

Bang Hyo Rin

Byeon Woo Seok

Car, the garden

Choi Mina Sue

Go Youn Jung

Hyun Bin

Jeon So Young

Ji Ye Eun

Jin Sun Kyu and Park Bo Kyung

Joo Woo Jae

Jung Moon Sung

Jung Yi Rang

Kim Go Eun

Kim Jae Won

Kim Jin Wook

Kim Min

Kim Seon Ho

Kim Sook

Kim Won Hun

Kim Woo Bin

Kim Ye Won

Kwak Sun Young

Lee Eun Ji

Lee Hong Nae

Lee Kwang Soo

Lee Sang Yi

Migak Boys

Moon Jung Hee

Park Bo Young

Park Hae Soo

Park Ji Hoon

Park Ji Hyun

Seo Eun Soo

Seo Ji Hye

Shin Hae Sun

Song Geon Hee

Yoon Kyung Ho

Yoon

Photo Credit: Xportsnews