Stars Rock The Red Carpet At 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards
Actors and variety show stars have gathered for this year’s Blue Dragon Series Awards!
The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea’s first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms, was held on July 31. Ahead of the ceremony, stars took to the red carpet to show off their looks for the night.
Check out photos from the red carpet below!
MCs Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo
Ahn Joo Mi
Bang Hyo Rin
Car, the garden
Choi Mina Sue
Jeon So Young
Jin Sun Kyu and Park Bo Kyung
Kim Jin Wook
Kim Won Hun
Migak Boys
Yoon
Photo Credit: Xportsnews