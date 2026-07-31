Stars Rock The Red Carpet At 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Stars Rock The Red Carpet At 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards

Celeb
Jul 31, 2026
by D Kim

Actors and variety show stars have gathered for this year’s Blue Dragon Series Awards!

The 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, Korea’s first award ceremony specifically for streaming platforms, was held on July 31. Ahead of the ceremony, stars took to the red carpet to show off their looks for the night.

Check out photos from the red carpet below!

MCs Lim Yoona and Jun Hyun Moo

Ahn Joo Mi

Arin

Baek Sun Ho

Bang Hyo Rin

Byeon Woo Seok

Car, the garden

Choi Mina Sue

Go Youn Jung

Hyun Bin

Jeon So Young

Ji Ye Eun

Jin Sun Kyu and Park Bo Kyung

Joo Woo Jae

Jung Moon Sung

Jung Yi Rang

Kim Go Eun

Kim Jae Won

Kim Jin Wook

Kim Min

Kim Seon Ho

Kim Sook

Kim Won Hun

Kim Woo Bin

Kim Ye Won

Kwak Sun Young

Lee Eun Ji

Lee Hong Nae

Lee Kwang Soo

Lee Sang Yi

Migak Boys

Moon Jung Hee

Park Bo Young

Park Hae Soo

Park Ji Hoon

Park Ji Hyun

Seo Eun Soo

Seo Ji Hye

Shin Hae Sun

Song Geon Hee

Yoon Kyung Ho

Yoon

Photo Credit: Xportsnews

5th Blue Dragon Series Awards
Ahn Joo Mi
Arin
Baek Sun Ho
Bang Hyo Rin
Byeon Woo Seok
Car the garden
Choi Mina Sue
Go Youn Jung
Hyun Bin
Jeon So Young
ji ye eun
Jin Sun Kyu
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Moon Sung
Jung Yi Rang
Kim Go Eun
Kim Jae Won
Kim Jin Wook
Kim Min
Kim Seon Ho
Kim Sook
Kim Won Hun
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Ye Won
Kwak Sun Young
Lee Eun Ji
Lee Hong Nae
Lee Kwang Soo
Lee Sang Yi
Lim YoonA
Migak Boys
Moon Jung Hee
Park Bo Kyung
Park Bo Young
Park Hae Soo
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyun
Seo Eun Soo
Seo Ji Hye (1996)
Shin Hae Sun
Song Geon Hee
STAYC
XPN
Yoon
Yoon Kyung Ho

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