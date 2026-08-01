Watch: fromis_9 Takes 3rd Win For 'Vitamin ME' On 'Music Core'; Performances By KARD, DAY6's Young K, And More

fromis_9 has won a third music show trophy for “Vitamin ME”!

On the August 1 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RESCENE’s “Pretty Girl,” fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME,” and Hearts2Hearts’ “Lemon Tang.” fromis_9 ultimately took the win with a total of 9,223 points.

Congratulations to fromis_9! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included KARD, DAY6’s Young K, NouerA, OURBIRTHDAY, Hyolyn, Wonho, idntt, PENTAGON’s Hui, ONE PACT, The Wind, POW, Keyveatz, 8TURN, HEART OF WOMAN, LUN8, woosoohyun, Oh Yoojin, and Han Yiseo.

Check out their performances below!

KARD – “Back To Life”

DAY6’s Young K – “Shut The Door”

NouerA – “.exe”

OURBIRTHDAY – “HUNGRY (Side B)”

Hyolyn – “ChecK”

Wonho – “Don’t Wake Me Up!”

idntt – “Kids Return”

PENTAGON’s Hui – “BINGO”

ONE PACT – “U so hot”

The Wind – “Party Like A Rock Star”

POW – “Flavor”

Keyveatz – “SUCK IT UP”

8TURN – “Stagefright”

HEART OF WOMAN – “TEA”

LUN8 – “SNEAKERS”

woosoohyun – “I’ve been in love”

Oh Yoojin – “What’s Up, Fox?”

Han Yiseo – “One Way Train”

Watch fromis_9’s Lee Nagyung in her drama “Shadow Beauty” on Viki below:

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