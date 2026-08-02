Cha Eun Woo Appeals Multibillion Won Tax Assessment That He Paid Earlier This Year

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has appealed a tax assessment by the National Tax Service several months after paying the taxes in question.

Earlier this year, it came to light that Cha Eun Woo had been investigated last year on suspicion of tax evasion, and it was reported that the National Tax Service had issued an additional tax assessment exceeding 20 billion won (approximately $13.9 million) in back taxes.

In April, the situation appeared to have been resolved when Cha Eun Woo paid the full amount of approximately 13 billion won (approximately $9 million) in back taxes demanded in the National Tax Service’s final notice.

At the time, Cha Eun Woo, who is currently serving in the military, shared a personal statement apologizing for the controversy and announcing that he had fully paid the related taxes. “I respect the procedures and findings of the National Tax Service, and to prevent any further confusion, I have fully paid the related taxes,” he wrote. “I will also diligently comply with any remaining procedures.”

However, on August 2, Cha Eun Woo’s agency Fantagio confirmed that the star had filed an appeal requesting a cancellation of the National Tax Service’s tax assessment.

“In order to obtain a legal ruling [on the matter], Cha Eun Woo has filed a request for a tax adjudication in accordance with legal procedures,” said Fantagio. “As the proceedings are currently ongoing, it is difficult for us to provide concrete details, and we ask for your understanding in this regard.”

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