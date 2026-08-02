BOYNEXTDOOR Announces Comeback Dates For Repackaged Album And New Japanese Single

Mark your calendars: BOYNEXTDOOR has big plans for the months ahead!

On August 2, BOYNEXTDOOR held the third and final night of their “KNOCK ON Vol.2” concert in Busan. At the end of the show, BOYNEXTDOOR surprised fans by announcing their plans to return with new Japanese and Korean releases over the next two months.

First, BOYNEXTDOOR will drop their second Japanese digital single on August 18.

A month later, the group will make a comeback with a repackaged version of their first studio album “HOME” on September 28.

Stay tuned for more updates on BOYNEXTDOOR’s return!