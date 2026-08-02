SEVENTEEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, NEXZ, And PLAVE Earn RIAJ Million And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

This month, SEVENTEEN earned an official RIAJ million certification for their 2023 Korean mini album “SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN,” which has had over 1 million units shipped in Japan.

According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped, platinum at 250,000, and million at 1,000,000.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR’s latest Korean album “HOME,” NEXZ’s latest Japanese EP “Hellmate,” and PLAVE’s latest Korean mini album “Caligo Pt.2” were all certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” on Viki below:

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