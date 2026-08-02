KATSEYE's 'Animal' Becomes Their 2nd Highest-Ranking Song On UK's Official Singles Chart

KATSEYE’s latest single is off to a strong start in the United Kingdom!

This week, the Official Charts (widely regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts) announced that KATSEYE’s new single “Animal” had debuted at No. 16 on its Official Singles Chart.

Notably, “Animal” was the highest new entry on this week’s Official Singles Chart.

“Animal” is KATSEYE’s second song to break the top 20 of the U.K. chart, following “PINKY UP” (which peaked at No. 14 earlier this year). It is also the group’s seventh chart entry overall, following “Gnarly” (which peaked at No. 52), “Gabriela” (No. 38), “Internet Girl” (No. 24), “PINKY UP,” “Touch” (No. 82), and their LE SSERAFIM and ILLIT collab “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” (No. 22).

Congratulations to KATSEYE!

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