Watch: “Made In Korea 2” Announces Premiere Date With New Teaser

Season 2 of the Disney+ original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled a new teaser!

The first season of “Made in Korea” followed Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrificed everything to stop him, as they confronted a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

“Made in Korea 2,” set nine years after the Season 1 finale, follows Baek Ki Tae, now at the peak of power; Jang Geon Young, who has been preparing a counterattack; and Baek Ki Hyun (Woo Do Hwan), who is pursuing a different path to power from his older brother. Their ambitions spiral out of control, shaking things up and creating an irreversible rift.

Offering a first glimpse at the escalating conflict, the newly released teaser opens with the commanding presence of Baek Ki Tae, immediately conveying the mounting tension of an epic prologue in which desires burn hotter than blood. His ominous line, “I kept my head down, hid my claws, and waited for this moment,” foreshadows his even more ruthless path forward.

As the teaser unfolds, Jang Geon Young makes his long-awaited return for the first time in nine years, cornering Baek Ki Hyun with the ultimatum, “Choose. Decide which side you’re on.” Meanwhile, Baek Ki Tae’s chilling warning, “You really want to do this with me?” lays bare the irreversible divide that will drive the two brothers to turn their blades on each other.

The teaser reaches its climax with the powerful declaration, “This is war now. It won’t end until one side dies,” as a rapid succession of scenes showcasing the characters’ ambitions, choices, and betrayals foreshadows a fateful showdown that will shake everything.

In addition, the teaser also offers a glimpse of the returning cast including Seo Eun Soo, Won Ji An, Jung Sung Il, and Roh Jae Won.

Watch the full teaser below!

With a total of six episodes, “Made in Korea 2” will premiere with episodes 1 and 2 on September 9, followed by two episodes released every Wednesday.

While you wait, watch Hyun Bin in “Harbin” on Viki:

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Also check out Jung Woo Sung’s film “12.12: The Day” below:

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